ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsa, TX

New coach, same standards for Edcouch-Elsa football

By Blake Holland
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4SUp_0hBF6kfp00

Elsa, TEXAS – Victor Cardenas is the new head coach at Edcouch-Elsa that will continue the Yellow Jacket’s tradition of championship mentality.

Cardenas stepped into the new role as head coach a week before the start of the season. Before that, he was the assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets, and Cardenas has been preparing for this moment his entire coaching career.

Hidalgo Ready For Tough District

“I spoke about being a head coach at Edcouch-Elsa when I first started being a coach,” said Cardenas. “Now it has come. Now it has come to light, so I’m ready for the opportunity, and like I said, I’ve been built by Edcouch-Elsa to invest in Edcouch-Elsa.”

Edcouch-Elsa finished last season with a 5-6 record, but all five wins came during district play. The Yellow Jackets did lose in the first round of playoffs, but the team wants to finish what they started last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJKVZ_0hBF6kfp00

“We always have high expectations,” said Marlin Barco, senior linebacker. “We want to get a district championship and just go farther than the first round.”

Mentality is a big tradition for the Yellow Jackets, and both the players and coaches hold themselves to that championship mentality.

“We build champions here, and that’s going to be our theme,” said Cardenas. “Building champions. Champions have a gold mentality. We wear gold helmets for that reason.”

“Our mentality and our team effort that we put in every practice, every game,” said Frankie Cano, senior running back and linebacker. “We’re just always looking to get each other better on and off the field.”

Edcouch-Elsa has a young core for the upcoming season, but Cardenas has instilled the standards into the young guys: they’re building champions.

The Yellow Jackets host Corpus Christi Carroll week one of the season on Friday, Aug. 26.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Ayala Looks to Rebuild Valley View Football

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Valley View football coach Hector Ayala and his coaching staff are bringing positive energy to his Tigers. “Looking real good, better than last year,” said senior running back Johnny Chavez. “These coaches got us working hard, harder than we have before.”. The...
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Two-A-Day Tour: Mission Eagles

MISSION, Texas -- Mission Eagles earned a taste of the postseason last year in HC Danny Longoria's first year, now with a different looking District 31-6A, they'll be looking for an even deeper run. Click on the video above for more.
ValleyCentral

Grulla High School moves to a new district

Week one of high school football is right around the corner, and one team moves to a new district this upcoming season to face familiar foes.   Grulla High School makes a move to district 4-a, division 2. The Gators finished runner-up in their district last season, posting a 4-5 record. But three of those wins […]
LA GRULLA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Edcouch, TX
State
Texas State
City
Elsa, TX
City
Hidalgo, TX
Local
Texas Education
ValleyCentral

La Villa High School looks to retain district title

You can feel the energy pick up as week one of high school football here in the valley inches closer, and La Villa High School looks to retain its 2021 district title this season.   The Cardinals finished 9-3 last season, but they lost 20 seniors from last year’s squad.   So a young team […]
ValleyCentral

Monte Alto football changes its culture

MONTE ALTO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Monte Alto High School looks to snap their ten game winless drought this upcoming season.  The Blue Devils finished last season 0-10, and the team also went under a coaching change after week one.  Eugene Garza is now the man at the helm for the Blue Devils. Garza has now […]
MONTE ALTO, TX
ValleyCentral

Early registration opens for Harlingen marathon

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Marathon returns for all ages and all levels of athletes on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. The marathon includes a variety of distances for runners to choose from. Runners can registers for a 26.2 mile run, 13.1 mile run, 2 or 4 person relay, or a 5k run. Early registration […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Coaching#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Yellow Jackets
KRGV

Classes for Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy set to begin

Students at Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy will begin working towards their bachelor's degrees on Monday. For the first two years, students will take AP classes to prepare them for college courses. Once they are juniors, they are already getting college credit hours. Construction on the collegiate academy isn’t finished...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD hosts cross-guard safety training

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD is providing crossguard training to ensure all their students make their way safely to school.  Kimberly De Leon is one of 42 cross guards learning the proper street rules. She said it is her first time receiving cross guard time.  “When you are crossing little kids you don’t use […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

No agreement on HCISD MOU

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools. Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated.  “I Love Chamoy” […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Helmets
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Back to School Supply Drive

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced its Back to School Supply Drive. The sheriff’s social media post said the drive is set for August 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 7300 Old Alice Rd. in Olmito, until supplies last.
OLMITO, TX
KRGV

Valley leaders reflect on struggles and improvements in education field

A panel of three leaders met Tuesday in Edinburg for the State of Education Conference. Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas, UTRGV President Guy Bailey and Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa - a member of the Standing Committee for Education – attended the conference to discuss advancements, struggles, and plans in education.
EDINBURG, TX
mcallenisd.org

Homer J. Morris Middle School

Evacuation Drill for all teachers and staff at Morris MS & Perez Elementary! Working hard and efficiently to prepare for our Stallions! Check it out!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 #MorrisPride #DistrictOfChampions @Mcallenisd @Perezpioneers https://youtube.com/shorts/jKlAuMc0iUY?feature=share. about 16 hours ago, Olga Mendez. 8th grade parents: Due to popular demand, you can...
MCALLEN, TX
tornadopix.com

Nexus Real Estate is expanding rapidly in Brownsville, Texas

Nexus Real Estate, the leading real estate company from Brownsville, Texas, is pleased to share with us that it is rapidly expanding its presence in the city. The site is currently updated with the latest listings and homes for sale in Brownsville, Texas. In 2007, Nexus Real Estate partnered with a national franchise and became the largest real estate broker in Brownsville. That same year, the company took first place in sales, and in 2008 Nexus Real Estate became a 100% family owned and operated business. The staff consists of more than 40 bilingual licensed real estate agents who receive extensive training each year. This training keeps them abreast of the changing economics of the industry and the latest news. The agents are professional, knowledgeable and strive to help their clients achieve their dreams of buying a dream home within their budget.
ValleyCentral

Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ISD nurses receive life support training

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma and life support training for their nurses. The two-day training helped prepare educators, school medical personnel, and first responders in the event of an active shooter scenario. Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School. They faced potential scenarios […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV offers graduate school incentives for Fall 2022

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is helping students stay on track by offering financial incentives for the upcoming academic year. The incentives are a part of UTRGV’s efforts to allow graduate students move forward with their education and careers. “Helping our graduate students stay the course to […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Trauma Training: BISD preps staff for school shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School nurses and police officers in the Brownsville Independent School District received medical training on how to save and treat students in case of an active shooter on campus. As school districts in the Rio Grande Valley prepare for the return of students, many have been conducting active shooter training for teachers and administrators. Brownsville ISD added […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy