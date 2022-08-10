Read full article on original website
thebusinesstimes.com
Colorado agency names business support manager
A state official and former business owner has been promoted to oversee a division supporting small businesses in Colorado. Nikki Maloney was named director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Business Support Division. Maloney joined OEDIT in 2019 to advance development of the Employee Ownership...
thebusinesstimes.com
BLM names new state director
A state administrator has accepted a federal position to oversee the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Colorado. Doug Vilsack is scheduled to begin his new duties as state director of the BLM on Aug. 14. He previously served as assistant director for parks, wildlife and lands for the Colorado...
thebusinesstimes.com
Grand Junction tax collections trend upward
Tax collections, a key measure of retail sales and lodging activity, continue to increase in Grand Junction. The City of Grand Junction reported an 8.2 percent increase in its combined sales and use tax collections for June compared to the same month a year ago. Lodging tax collections rose 28.5 percent on a year-over-year basis. June collections reflect May activity.
thebusinesstimes.com
BLM plans Grand Junction meeting for Aug. 11
Public meetings will offer participants an opportunity to learn more about proposed changes to U.S. Bureau Land Management plans to protect big game corridors and other habitat in Colorado. Meetings are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in Merlot Room 1 of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at...
thebusinesstimes.com
Grand Junction-based firm ranks among top accounting firms
A Grand Junction-based company continues to rank among the 300 largest public accounting firms in the United States in an annual list compiled for a national newsletter. Dalby, Wendland & Co. is included in the Top 300 Firms ranking compiled for Inside Public Accounting. The firm has made the list for eight years.
thebusinesstimes.com
In business, planning essential to success
Do you need a business plan? If you’re starting a business, the answer is, unequivocally, yes. What is a business plan? A business plan is a framework of strategies and initiatives to start a business. A successfully executed business plan ends in the creation of a business entity and helps with managing operations and securing funding. Entrepreneurs with ideas they want to bring to fruition commonly use business plans to structure and streamline their efforts into tangible and realistic outcomes.
thebusinesstimes.com
Donations sought to provide camp programs for children with illnesses
An organization that offers free camp programs in Western Colorado to children with serious illnesses has enlisted the assistance of individuals to reach a capital campaign goal of $27 million. Ruth Johnson, founding president and chief executive officer of Roundup River Ranch, said donations are needed to help the organization...
thebusinesstimes.com
HBA seeks builders and sponsors for showcase event
The Housing and Building Association of Western Colorado is looking for builders and sponsors to participate in the Parade of Homes set for Oct. 7 to 9 and Oct. 14 to 16. For more information about builder entries and sponsorships, contact the HBA of Western Colorado at 243-0253 or send an email to office@hbawesternco.com.
thebusinesstimes.com
Cyber security firm reaches $10 million milestone in financing efforts
A Grand Junction-based company that provides data security services around the world has completed financing that brings total funding for the firm to $10 million. Cloudrise secured additional funding from Three Kings Capital with add-on capital from existing investors Stormbreaker Ventures and the Greater Colorado Venture Fund. “Our latest funding...
thebusinesstimes.com
Women’s clothing boutique opens in downtown Fruita
The Barn Boutique has opened in Fruita. Located at 210 E. Aspen Ave, the store sells women’s clothing as well as accessories, art and bath products. Owner Emily Kempton said the store caters to women of all ages and sizes and will host events intended to promote connections. “I...
