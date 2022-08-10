Do you need a business plan? If you’re starting a business, the answer is, unequivocally, yes. What is a business plan? A business plan is a framework of strategies and initiatives to start a business. A successfully executed business plan ends in the creation of a business entity and helps with managing operations and securing funding. Entrepreneurs with ideas they want to bring to fruition commonly use business plans to structure and streamline their efforts into tangible and realistic outcomes.

