Centre County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Stolen Construction Materials, Incident at Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Stolen Construction Materials. PSP Punxsutawney is currently investigating the theft of construction materials from Thompson Street in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County. Police say 20 feet of “Gator Bar” fiberglass rebar was stolen sometime...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Man killed after being electrocuted at Centre Co. residence

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say a man was killed Wednesday afternoon after being electrocuted at a residence in Gregg Township. Investigators say authorities were dispatched to the 100 block of Tressler Lane, around 3:20 p.m., for a report of an electrocution. Authorities say...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Centre County, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Centre County, PA
abc27.com

Juniata County man charged with aggravated assault of State Troopers

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a man has been charged after starting a “physical altercation” with Troopers in Juniata County. State Police say on August 10, Troopers attempted to serve a warrant issued for Brian Baumgardner, 56, in Fermanagh Township. Troopers say Baumgardner attempted...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sigel man accused of indecent assault of young girl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a young girl numerous times, according to state police. Dale Neill, 74, of Sigel, is facing numerous charges of indecent assault, including felony counts of indecent assault of someone under 13. According to police, they were called […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man breaks into home, assaults man in his sleep

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police were told he broke into a family’s home and assaulted a man before taking off on a pedal bike. Timothy Schwartztrauber, 31, has been arrested and charged for punching a man who he believed was having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for pushing woman to ground, causing head injuries

West Milton, Pa. — A Milton man is accused of assaulting a woman after she reportedly turned him down for sex. The accuser went to the hospital early the morning of July 13 after Mickail R. Henriquez, 20, allegedly assaulted her at a party at a West Milton apartment, according to state police at Milton. The accuser told police that a man she knew as "Machia," who police later found...
MILTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Minor charged with threatening mother with knife

Selinsgrove Pa. — A 14-year-old minor in Snyder County faces charges for allegedly threatening their mother with a knife. State police at Selinsgrove say the minor accosted their mother the afternoon of July 31 while wielding a knife at a residence in Penn Township. Police arrived on the scene and seized the knife from the minor. Snyder County District Attorney's Office is handling the charges.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged for viciously assaulting boyfriend in hotel room

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County was charged after she allegedly grabbed her boyfriend in a leg hold and broke several of his ribs. The couple had been staying at a hotel in Shamokin Dam when they had a disagreement early the morning of Aug. 2. The accuser told state police at Selinsgrove that his girlfriend, Elizabeth Michelle Stammer, had been drinking heavily that night. The couple had been watching television and when the accuser announced he was going to sleep, Stammer...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
WTAJ

Violations lead to high speed chase in DuBois, police report

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brockway man was arrested after police said he led them on a high-speed chase before ditching the motorcycle and trying to flee on foot. Alexander Ross, 35, was taken into custody after a 20-minute chase with police on Aug. 10 that led them through multiple townships that ended in DuBois. […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Police: One dead following electrocution in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County corners office member was called to the scene after an individual was electrocuted Wednesday. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday that one man has died due to being electrocuted. In their release, they said the male victim was working at the residence when he was electrocuted. The […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man found inside home despite warnings to stay away

Williamsport, Pa. — A man told police he knew to stay away from the abandoned home, but had nowhere to go. Officer Zachary Geary said Dwayne Philip Rainey, 62, of Williamsport was located inside a front room of the property near the 700 block of Park Avenue when officers were let in on July 28. Rainey was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Rainey, who was charged with retail theft in 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2022, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Blair County man accused of hitting kid, strangling woman

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man was put behind bars after being accused of hitting a kid who tried to stop him from strangling a woman. Police were called to a home in Duncansville Aug. 7 where a woman accused 41-year-old Joshua Guyer of getting physically violent during an argument in the garage of […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80

SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information surrounding a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 on Tuesday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, along Interstate 80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2004 Ford Mustang operated by...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Police Respond to Assault in Huston Township

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls. DuBois-based State Police have assault-related charges against a known Penfield man after an incident that took place near Georgino Lane in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police say 33-year-old Richard Bonanno, of Penfield, got into a verbal...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Mother charged after Altoona home found without running water, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman are facing charges after a home was found in deplorable conditions without running water and a child at home, according to Altoona police. Alisha Marie Leslie, 32, and Joshua Turiano, 31, are facing child endangerment charges as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession […]
ALTOONA, PA

