States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.
On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.
8 remote jobs that pay at least $20 per hour
It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus, they allow you to do all that while working from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you want).
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
15 Best Work-From-Home Jobs for Retirees
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You...
CNBC
40% of workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a...
Schools Try Bonuses, Stipends to Attract & Keep Teachers in a Tight Labor Market
The competition for labor has never been more intense. In the private sector, the percentage of workers quitting their jobs recently hit an all-time high, as millions of employees searched for higher pay and better working conditions. The turnover rates in public education are not as high, but schools have still faced staffing challenges that […]
Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs — here’s where they’re going
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The wave of people leaving their jobs over the past few years is showing no signs of slowing down, and for many willingly choosing to quit, a massive reinvention of their ideal career is underway.
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’
A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
travelnoire.com
Traveling Nurses' Pay Are Plummeting Back To Pre-Covid Rates
Through 2020-2021, surges in Covid-19 hospitalizations combined with staffing shortages made many hospitals rely on travel nurses. As demands surged, so did the cost of travel nurse contracts. However, as Covid-19 hospitalizations have decreased, many travel nurses are experiencing abrupt pay cuts or straight-up illegal contract cancellations. Covid-19 Prompts Demand...
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
8 Remote Jobs That Pay $100K
Working remotely has many benefits. It can permit a better work-life balance, allow you save on the expenses of commuting and professional clothing, and might even help you be more productive. It...
CNBC
After Colorado enacted a salary transparency law, job listings dropped—but employment went up
Early data suggests more people want to find work in Colorado now that employers are required to list salary ranges on job postings. That's even despite a drop in job openings within the state, according to new research from Recruitonomics, a site that analyzes labor market data. The July analysis...
Still a good time to switch jobs
Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. More Americans are switching jobs and reaping the benefits, said Julia Carpenter in The Wall Street Journal. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, wages have gone up about 4.7 percent for those who have stayed in their job for the past three months. By contrast, "those who switched jobs received a raise of 6.4 percent," the largest gap in two decades. Despite recession fears, the labor market remains strong and those workers who "aren't getting a large enough pay increase at their current job to keep up with inflation" are looking for better pay elsewhere. Hiring managers say there is "tacit acknowledgment" that new hires will require big raises. Companies are trying to offer alternative incentives, "but the question of pay is paramount."
Why a recession will boost remote work
An art installation entitled 'Garden of Eden' and representing an abandoned workspace at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy, on March 30, 2022. U.S. employers added more jobs in July than forecast, dispelling the notion of a cooling labor market that gives executives more power to force employees to comply with their demands.
Fast Company
Employees are leaving these industries at higher rates. Here’s how to keep them
McKinsey & Company has released a new report that surveyed over 13,000 employees in six different countries, delving into what employees want from their jobs. Here are the key takeaways:. Employers should amp up their efforts to retain and attract talent. The study found that 40% of employees are planning...
komando.com
10 part-time jobs that offer health insurance
Gas prices are high, food prices are high and utilities are high. People across the country feel the economic pinch, and we want to help you ease the burden. Americans spend more money on prescription drugs than any other country, to the tune of $358 billion in 2020 alone. You may think there’s no way to avoid those high costs, but you’d be wrong. A prescription refill can cost $100 in one store and $10 in another. Tap or click here to save up to 80% on medications.
The First 32 Winners of Multi-Million-Dollar Federal Workforce Grants
On Aug. 3, the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration announced grant awards to 32 industry-led workforce training partnerships in 31 states and Puerto Rico as part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge funded by the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan. The Good Jobs Challenge is part of the American Rescue Plan’s group of […]
Adults With Limited English Skills Have Worse Access to Health Care
New findings led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) show even after the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), adults in the United States with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) had consistently worse access to medical care, including cancer prevention services, than adults without LEP. The study was published July 26 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine (JGIM).
TikToker Gives Best Argument to Keep Jobs Remote: "Annoying” Co-Workers Who Kill Productivity
Remote workers are largely more productive than those who perform their job functions while in the office, studies indicate. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic there's been a ton of data from folks who were suddenly thrust into the world of working-from-home (or coffee shops, malls, etc.) and the results have been "surprising" for many businesses.
