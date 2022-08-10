ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
8 remote jobs that pay at least $20 per hour

It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus, they allow you to do all that while working from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you want).
Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs — here’s where they’re going

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The wave of people leaving their jobs over the past few years is showing no signs of slowing down, and for many willingly choosing to quit, a massive reinvention of their ideal career is underway.
BUSINESS
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Traveling Nurses' Pay Are Plummeting Back To Pre-Covid Rates

Through 2020-2021, surges in Covid-19 hospitalizations combined with staffing shortages made many hospitals rely on travel nurses. As demands surged, so did the cost of travel nurse contracts. However, as Covid-19 hospitalizations have decreased, many travel nurses are experiencing abrupt pay cuts or straight-up illegal contract cancellations. Covid-19 Prompts Demand...
PUBLIC HEALTH
8 Remote Jobs That Pay $100K

Working remotely has many benefits. It can permit a better work-life balance, allow you save on the expenses of commuting and professional clothing, and might even help you be more productive. It...
SMALL BUSINESS
Still a good time to switch jobs

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. More Americans are switching jobs and reaping the benefits, said Julia Carpenter in The Wall Street Journal. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, wages have gone up about 4.7 percent for those who have stayed in their job for the past three months. By contrast, "those who switched jobs received a raise of 6.4 percent," the largest gap in two decades. Despite recession fears, the labor market remains strong and those workers who "aren't getting a large enough pay increase at their current job to keep up with inflation" are looking for better pay elsewhere. Hiring managers say there is "tacit acknowledgment" that new hires will require big raises. Companies are trying to offer alternative incentives, "but the question of pay is paramount."
BUSINESS
Why a recession will boost remote work

An art installation entitled 'Garden of Eden' and representing an abandoned workspace at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy, on March 30, 2022. U.S. employers added more jobs in July than forecast, dispelling the notion of a cooling labor market that gives executives more power to force employees to comply with their demands.
ECONOMY
10 part-time jobs that offer health insurance

Gas prices are high, food prices are high and utilities are high. People across the country feel the economic pinch, and we want to help you ease the burden. Americans spend more money on prescription drugs than any other country, to the tune of $358 billion in 2020 alone. You may think there’s no way to avoid those high costs, but you’d be wrong. A prescription refill can cost $100 in one store and $10 in another. Tap or click here to save up to 80% on medications.
HEALTH
The First 32 Winners of Multi-Million-Dollar Federal Workforce Grants

On Aug. 3, the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration announced grant awards to 32 industry-led workforce training partnerships in 31 states and Puerto Rico as part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge funded by the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan. The Good Jobs Challenge is part of the American Rescue Plan’s group of […]
POLITICS
Adults With Limited English Skills Have Worse Access to Health Care

New findings led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) show even after the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), adults in the United States with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) had consistently worse access to medical care, including cancer prevention services, than adults without LEP. The study was published July 26 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine (JGIM).
HEALTH SERVICES

