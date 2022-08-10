Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. More Americans are switching jobs and reaping the benefits, said Julia Carpenter in The Wall Street Journal. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, wages have gone up about 4.7 percent for those who have stayed in their job for the past three months. By contrast, "those who switched jobs received a raise of 6.4 percent," the largest gap in two decades. Despite recession fears, the labor market remains strong and those workers who "aren't getting a large enough pay increase at their current job to keep up with inflation" are looking for better pay elsewhere. Hiring managers say there is "tacit acknowledgment" that new hires will require big raises. Companies are trying to offer alternative incentives, "but the question of pay is paramount."

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO