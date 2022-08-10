Read full article on original website
Colorado agency names business support manager
A state official and former business owner has been promoted to oversee a division supporting small businesses in Colorado. Nikki Maloney was named director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Business Support Division. Maloney joined OEDIT in 2019 to advance development of the Employee Ownership...
BLM names new state director
A state administrator has accepted a federal position to oversee the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Colorado. Doug Vilsack is scheduled to begin his new duties as state director of the BLM on Aug. 14. He previously served as assistant director for parks, wildlife and lands for the Colorado...
BLM plans Grand Junction meeting for Aug. 11
Public meetings will offer participants an opportunity to learn more about proposed changes to U.S. Bureau Land Management plans to protect big game corridors and other habitat in Colorado. Meetings are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in Merlot Room 1 of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at...
Donations sought to provide camp programs for children with illnesses
An organization that offers free camp programs in Western Colorado to children with serious illnesses has enlisted the assistance of individuals to reach a capital campaign goal of $27 million. Ruth Johnson, founding president and chief executive officer of Roundup River Ranch, said donations are needed to help the organization...
HBA seeks builders and sponsors for showcase event
The Housing and Building Association of Western Colorado is looking for builders and sponsors to participate in the Parade of Homes set for Oct. 7 to 9 and Oct. 14 to 16. For more information about builder entries and sponsorships, contact the HBA of Western Colorado at 243-0253 or send an email to office@hbawesternco.com.
