The invasive spotted lanternfly is back. Officials want you to immediately squish them.
The spotted lanternfly is back. The invasive bug has been spotted in New Jersey and other parts of the country, and officials are urging people to immediately kill a spotted lanternfly if they see one. New Jersey is on a crusade against the insects, which have been frequently spotted on...
Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Indiana
Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
A Water Strategy for the Parched West: Cities Pay Farmers to Install Efficient Irrigation Systems
“Are you going to run out of water?” is the first question people ask when they find out I’m from Arizona. The answer is that some people already have, others soon may and it’s going to get much worse without dramatic changes. Unsustainable water practices, drought and...
Birds dying in glue traps meant to kill invasive spotted lanternflies in NJ, group says
Spotted lanternflies are invasive, hungry bugs that officials have called on the public to destroy because they can damage dozens of important plant species. However, one method to catch and kill them, glue tape traps, has proved deadly for one of the pest’s potential predators: birds, according to a wild bird rehabilitation center in New Jersey.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
International drug cartels illegally draining water supplies to grow plants, state senator claims
International drug cartels are illegally draining precious resources from California to grow plants, a state senator has warned.
What does poison hemlock look like? How to spot one of America's deadliest plants
Be ready to identify poison hemlock, one of North America's "deadliest" plants, which boasts beautiful white flowers and grows throughout the U.S.
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
Best drought tolerant plants: 14 varieties that will survive a very dry spell
Drought tolerant plants like sea holly, lavender and Californian poppy will see that you enjoy a cool and colorful floral display, even during a heatwave. They save on water and are great for wildlife in south-facing gardens
Invasive lanternfly first spotted by ‘astute’ central Iowan
The spotted lanternfly — an invasive plant hopper from China that can kill grapevines and many trees — was found in central Iowa this month and spurred a swift response to contain and eradicate it. “The day that they called us, we had a whole herd of people...
American Forests Are Being Overrun by Invasive Species
A recent plant survey discovered that numerous invasive non-native species are prospering in Ohio. Invasive species that have been introduced to the United States over the last century are displacing numerous native plants, according to a recent botanical assessment of southwest Ohio. In order to determine how the Queen City’s...
Invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family reported for first time in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An invasive insect known as the purple carrot-seed moth has been found for the first time in Minnesota, the state's Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.The invasive moth feeds on plants in the carrot family, such as dill, fennel and coriander.The MDA says a resident near Stillwater noticed the insect on their dill plants and reported it. Days later, the department received a second report from Montgomery.Scientists identified the moth with the help of the University of Wisconsin Diagnostic Lab. Native to Western Europe, Russia and China, the moth was first discovered in North America in 2008....
Farmers’ Battle Against, and Now For, Milkweed
From behind the driving wheel of his pickup truck, Don Guinnip turned the ignition key, flipped on the A/C and immediately rolled down the windows. The sticky, midsummer air barely budged even as cool air from the dashboard vents mixed with the breeze flooding the cab. A few miles down the narrow road from his Marshall, Illinois family farm, founded in 1837, he stopped and pointed. There, at the base of a utility pole under a tethered wire, was a clump of thriving common milkweed, reaching three or four feet toward a partly cloudy sky. “It’s protected there,” the 70-year-old farmer says.
A New Trend: Pick-Your-Own Flower Farms
You've heard of picking your own berries, pumpkins, apples and more, but how about combing a field full of colorful flowers to create your very own bouquet? It's a growing trend across the country, and one that my neighbor, accomplished gardener Amy McGinniss (her garden looks like a miniature of painter Claude Monet's famous garden at Giverny) and I tapped into this summer at Brittany Hollow Farm in Rhinebeck, New York.
All About Chestnuts: A Staple Crop from the Past for the Future
The American chestnut tree, Castanea dentata, once was prominent in the forests of the Eastern United States, as prevalent if not more than the oak tree. Unfortunately, nearly every single one of them fell victim to an imported pathogen, and in less than half a century, it was functionally extinct.
Want to Attract Special Birds and Bees to Your Garden? Add Rare Plants to Your Backyard, a New Study Says
If you love the sight of birds and the thrum of bees in your garden, you're not alone. These pollinators are not only beautiful to behold, but they also boost the health of your plants and flowers during their daily visits. Luckily, there's a way to welcome particularly special species...
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
Purslane Plant: A Super Plant That Can Create Drought Resistant Crops
In a world plagued by climate change, a common weed contains crucial hints about how to develop drought-resistant crops. In their report published on August 5 in the journal Science Advances, Yale scientists explain how Portulaca oleracea, also known as purslane, integrates two different metabolic pathways to produce a novel type of photosynthesis that allows the weed to withstand drought while trying to remain highly productive.
15 Succulents To Enhance Your Drought-Friendly Lawn
When you live in an area that doesn't receive much rainfall, growing beautiful plants is a challenge. Consider planting some drought-friendly succulents.
Carbon storage in harvested wood products
Wood is infinitely useful. Critically important for our changing climate, trees store carbon. When trees are harvested for wood products like lumber, some of that carbon continues to be stored. Even after a wood product is discarded, it keeps storing carbon. More than 90% of new single-family homes in the...
