Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Indiana

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
American Forests Are Being Overrun by Invasive Species

A recent plant survey discovered that numerous invasive non-native species are prospering in Ohio. Invasive species that have been introduced to the United States over the last century are displacing numerous native plants, according to a recent botanical assessment of southwest Ohio. In order to determine how the Queen City’s...
Invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family reported for first time in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An invasive insect known as the purple carrot-seed moth has been found for the first time in Minnesota, the state's Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.The invasive moth feeds on plants in the carrot family, such as dill, fennel and coriander.The MDA says a resident near Stillwater noticed the insect on their dill plants and reported it. Days later, the department received a second report from Montgomery.Scientists identified the moth with the help of the University of Wisconsin Diagnostic Lab. Native to Western Europe, Russia and China, the moth was first discovered in North America in 2008....
Farmers’ Battle Against, and Now For, Milkweed

From behind the driving wheel of his pickup truck, Don Guinnip turned the ignition key, flipped on the A/C and immediately rolled down the windows. The sticky, midsummer air barely budged even as cool air from the dashboard vents mixed with the breeze flooding the cab. A few miles down the narrow road from his Marshall, Illinois family farm, founded in 1837, he stopped and pointed. There, at the base of a utility pole under a tethered wire, was a clump of thriving common milkweed, reaching three or four feet toward a partly cloudy sky. “It’s protected there,” the 70-year-old farmer says.
A New Trend: Pick-Your-Own Flower Farms

You've heard of picking your own berries, pumpkins, apples and more, but how about combing a field full of colorful flowers to create your very own bouquet? It's a growing trend across the country, and one that my neighbor, accomplished gardener Amy McGinniss (her garden looks like a miniature of painter Claude Monet's famous garden at Giverny) and I tapped into this summer at Brittany Hollow Farm in Rhinebeck, New York.
All About Chestnuts: A Staple Crop from the Past for the Future

The American chestnut tree, Castanea dentata, once was prominent in the forests of the Eastern United States, as prevalent if not more than the oak tree. Unfortunately, nearly every single one of them fell victim to an imported pathogen, and in less than half a century, it was functionally extinct.
Purslane Plant: A Super Plant That Can Create Drought Resistant Crops

In a world plagued by climate change, a common weed contains crucial hints about how to develop drought-resistant crops. In their report published on August 5 in the journal Science Advances, Yale scientists explain how Portulaca oleracea, also known as purslane, integrates two different metabolic pathways to produce a novel type of photosynthesis that allows the weed to withstand drought while trying to remain highly productive.
Carbon storage in harvested wood products

Wood is infinitely useful. Critically important for our changing climate, trees store carbon. When trees are harvested for wood products like lumber, some of that carbon continues to be stored. Even after a wood product is discarded, it keeps storing carbon. More than 90% of new single-family homes in the...
