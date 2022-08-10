Read full article on original website
Grand Valley agent makes Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 list
Kenzie Ross, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties in Grand Junction, has been named to the Coldwell Banker’s 30 Under 30 list. The list honors agents under the age of 30 who’ve excelled in sales as well as leadership and philanthropy. The latest recipients were selected from among more than 100,000 agents affiliated with 2,200 offices in a total of 40 countries and territories.
NFIB state director urges small business owners to tell their stories
Entrepreneurs who led their operations through a pandemic now face additional challenges from labor shortages, inflation and burdensome regulations, according to the leader of a small business advocacy group in Colorado. “They’re doing good. They’re working harder to maintain,” said Tony Gagliardi, state director of the National Federation of Independent...
Grand Junction tax collections trend upward
Tax collections, a key measure of retail sales and lodging activity, continue to increase in Grand Junction. The City of Grand Junction reported an 8.2 percent increase in its combined sales and use tax collections for June compared to the same month a year ago. Lodging tax collections rose 28.5 percent on a year-over-year basis. June collections reflect May activity.
New Colorado Taco Bell Hiring – 10 Questions They Will Ask You
The brand new Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado is nearing completion. The banner out front says they are looking to hire. What interview questions will they ask you?. There are a number of questions they are bound to ask. A "leadership and career" blog has shared...
BLM plans Grand Junction meeting for Aug. 11
Public meetings will offer participants an opportunity to learn more about proposed changes to U.S. Bureau Land Management plans to protect big game corridors and other habitat in Colorado. Meetings are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in Merlot Room 1 of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at...
Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches
Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
Colorado River Water Conservation Deadline Approaching
Time is running out for the Colorado River Basin states to conjure up a conservation plan before the Federal government steps in.
CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction
For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
Women’s clothing boutique opens in downtown Fruita
The Barn Boutique has opened in Fruita. Located at 210 E. Aspen Ave, the store sells women’s clothing as well as accessories, art and bath products. Owner Emily Kempton said the store caters to women of all ages and sizes and will host events intended to promote connections. “I...
Little Blue Creek Canyon project extended additional nine months
The highway improvement project along US Highway 50 between Gunnison and Montrose that has created full and partial road closures for almost two years along Little Blue Creek Canyon has been extended until next summer. The announcement came after a stakeholder meeting last month and authorities are expecting the project to be completed in July 2023 instead of the originally scheduled November 2022. The four-mile project and associated closures are expected to shut down in late fall again once winter weather begins and to resume in the spring.
CDOT update on North Ave road work
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CDOT has released an update on their current work zone on North Ave between 1st Street and I-70B Resurfacing Project. Currently, the zone is the west end of 29 1/2 Road to 23rd Street. The concrete curb and median work on US 6/North Ave between 29 Road and 28 1/2 Road still progresses with additional activity from 28 Road and 23rd Street and 16th to 20th Streets.
Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re anything like me, the Palisade Peach Festival is the perfect distraction from upcoming classes every fall. The 54th Annual Palisade Peach Festival kicks off this Thursday, August 11 and goes through Saturday, August 13. This celebration holds a variety of activities to celebrate farmers, families, and businesses.
These Three Homeless Dogs Ready For New Homes In Grand Junction
If there is room in your heart and your home for a new best friend, check out these three loveable dogs that are hoping to find their new forever home in Grand Junction. Typically, our pets of the week involve both dogs and cats that are homeless and are looking for love, but, this week it's all about the dogs. Maybe one of these adorable dogs is the perfect fit for your family.
Arrest made in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Friday that it has taken a suspect into custody in relation to a homicide that took place on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue on the morning of July 25. The homicide was reported at around 6 a.m. after...
Showers and storms possible Thursday evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Consistency has been the weather game so far this week, now we’re looking ahead to some changes. Those changes include some cooling and an increasing chance for showers and storms for at least some of our area. This evening will be mostly sunny to...
UPDATE: Patterson Road reopened after two-car accident
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A two-car accident between a sedan and an SUV has resulted in a lane closure on Patterson Road nad 28 Road. Westbound lanes are currently blocked by accident debris. Police are asking motorists to seek alternate routes around the accident site. No further information has...
