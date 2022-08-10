The highway improvement project along US Highway 50 between Gunnison and Montrose that has created full and partial road closures for almost two years along Little Blue Creek Canyon has been extended until next summer. The announcement came after a stakeholder meeting last month and authorities are expecting the project to be completed in July 2023 instead of the originally scheduled November 2022. The four-mile project and associated closures are expected to shut down in late fall again once winter weather begins and to resume in the spring.

GUNNISON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO