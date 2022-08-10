Read full article on original website
Grand Junction tax collections trend upward
Tax collections, a key measure of retail sales and lodging activity, continue to increase in Grand Junction. The City of Grand Junction reported an 8.2 percent increase in its combined sales and use tax collections for June compared to the same month a year ago. Lodging tax collections rose 28.5 percent on a year-over-year basis. June collections reflect May activity.
BLM plans Grand Junction meeting for Aug. 11
Public meetings will offer participants an opportunity to learn more about proposed changes to U.S. Bureau Land Management plans to protect big game corridors and other habitat in Colorado. Meetings are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in Merlot Room 1 of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at...
Grand Junction-based firm ranks among top accounting firms
A Grand Junction-based company continues to rank among the 300 largest public accounting firms in the United States in an annual list compiled for a national newsletter. Dalby, Wendland & Co. is included in the Top 300 Firms ranking compiled for Inside Public Accounting. The firm has made the list for eight years.
Accounting firm announces promotions
Dalby, Wendland & Co. announced seven promotions within the Western Colorado accounting and consulting firm. Rachel Schlepp, Lisa Thon-Kollar and Kelsey Tinsley, all certified public accountants, were named principals. Paige Curtiss, Seth Knighton and Megan Loberg were named tax supervisors. Belen Salinas was named tax senior. Schlepp joined Dalby Wendland...
Women’s clothing boutique opens in downtown Fruita
The Barn Boutique has opened in Fruita. Located at 210 E. Aspen Ave, the store sells women’s clothing as well as accessories, art and bath products. Owner Emily Kempton said the store caters to women of all ages and sizes and will host events intended to promote connections. “I...
