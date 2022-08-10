Read full article on original website
Colorado agency names business support manager
A state official and former business owner has been promoted to oversee a division supporting small businesses in Colorado. Nikki Maloney was named director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Business Support Division. Maloney joined OEDIT in 2019 to advance development of the Employee Ownership...
BLM plans Grand Junction meeting for Aug. 11
Public meetings will offer participants an opportunity to learn more about proposed changes to U.S. Bureau Land Management plans to protect big game corridors and other habitat in Colorado. Meetings are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in Merlot Room 1 of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at...
BLM names new state director
A state administrator has accepted a federal position to oversee the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Colorado. Doug Vilsack is scheduled to begin his new duties as state director of the BLM on Aug. 14. He previously served as assistant director for parks, wildlife and lands for the Colorado...
Law changes noncompete agreements
My column in February covered Colorado legislation making violations of the state noncompete law a criminal offense punishable by three to 12 months in county jail and/or $250 to $1,000 in fines. The column also provided an overview of the noncompete law in Colorado. But in its latest session, the...
