Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
Boot camp held in honor of Army veteran who unexpectedly died
CONROE, Texas — A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a...
KHOU
'We loved him dearly' | Family says 24-year-old was protecting his family when he was shot, killed
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed after a fight between two groups of people outside of a bowling alley, according to Houston Police. The shooting happened at the Bowlero on Bunker Hill Road near the Katy Freeway. What happened. Police said they were responding to the shooting...
ALL CLEAR: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 'suspicious item' outside N Harris Co. Walmart deemed safe
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday gave the all-clear on a 'suspicious item' outside a north Harris County Walmart after the bomb squad was called out. Gonzalez said the item was deemed safe and that there is no risk to the public. The...
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Houston native loses over $1,000 in scam call, officials give tips to avoid becoming a victim
HOUSTON - Army veteran and Houston native Felix Rios says August 10 was one of the scariest days of his life after becoming a victim of a common phone scam. After leaving a doctor's appointment in El Paso with his pregnant wife, he received a disturbing phone call from whom he believed was his mother who still lives in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
Suspect shot by deputies after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities. BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center. Authorities spotted...
Have you seen her? Peggy Yarborough, 74, went missing from a Conroe medical clinic
CONROE, Texas — A Silver Alert was issued for a Conroe woman last seen Wednesday morning. Peggy Yarborough, 74, has been missing since just after 10 a.m. According to the DPS, she was last seen at a medical clinic at 690 South Loop 336 West where she was dropped off for an appointment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
defendernetwork.com
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive
The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
Five men in custody after attempting to steal an ATM
SAN ANTONIO — Five men are in custody after police say they tried to steal an ATM on the northside of town early Friday morning. It happened on the 5200 block of Blanco Rd. near Jackson Keller Rd around 4:30 a.m. An officer was passing the free standing ATM...
cw39.com
New Incentive-Based School Store & Resource Rooms Reward Good Behavior and Address the Needs of Students in HISD Schools-
HOUSTON (CW39) When kids do well in school, they always love being rewarded for it. Well a new project makes those rewards even more exciting, by creating a fun incentive, to do a great job, all of the time. Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day) Founders, Treveia and...
fox26houston.com
Houston father who defied odds now dealing with his son's death
HOUSTON - Remember the Houston man who was a teen dad and both father and son ended up seniors at the same time? One in high school, the other in law school. The father has passed the bar exam, but his son has now passed away. PREVIOUS: Houston man becomes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
Woman shot drives to 7-Eleven for help in northwest Harris County, deputies say
Investigators believe the suspect shot through the woman's passenger-side window near a subdivision about three miles from where deputies found her.
Health expert Dr. Peter Hotez says his Twitter account was hacked
HOUSTON — Health expert Dr. Peter Hotez confirmed to KHOU 11 that his Twitter account was hacked Saturday after a common scam was posted to his page. The scam claimed he had multiple PlayStation 5s available for sale, claiming that all the proceeds would go towards charity. Dr. Hotez,...
Never too young to help | Teen volunteers putting in work at Houston Food Bank
HOUSTON — Some of the volunteers helping out at the Houston Food Bank are teens and kids. They're actually helping feed kids their own age. The Houston Food Bank is the largest in the country. It helps serve about 1 million people in 18 Southeast Texas counties. Teenager Dylan...
Click2Houston.com
‘The first thing I thought about was my kids’: Driver says she knew woman pointing gun at her while driving in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Despite how it seems in a witnesses video, the apparent victim in this situation says this was not a case of road rage, but instead, ongoing jealousy that has now become violent. ”The first thing I thought about was my kids,” said Alysia Hagan. Hagan says...
Galveston golf cart crash suspect had bloodshot eyes, breath smelled of alcohol, filing reads
Newly-released findings also state that Miguel Espinoza allegedly tried to walk away from the scene. Four family members died in the wreck.
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
KHOU
Houston, TX
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 2