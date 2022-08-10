ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
10TV

Police: Man dead after driving car into west Columbus quarry

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after driving into a west Columbus quarry early Thursday morning. The Columbus Division of Police said the man was driving a 1998 Toyota Avalon westbound on West 5th Avenue approaching McKinley around 2:45 a.m. Police said this is a T intersection at...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

15-year-old Lithopolis boy reported missing

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Lithopolis. Michael Kee left his home Wednesday evening and has not been seen since. Police said no foul play is suspected and the teen is believed to still be in the Lithopolis area. Kee is described...
LITHOPOLIS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Knox County, OH
Accidents
County
Knox County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Knox County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, OH
10TV

Police: Man dies during barricade situation at Bridge Park

DUBLIN, Ohio — A man is dead after he reportedly barricaded himself in his apartment at Bridge Park Wednesday evening. The Dublin Police Department was called to Longshore Street between Bridge Park Avenue and Banker Drive just before 6:50 p.m., a spokesperson for Dublin police told 10TV. The spokesperson...
DUBLIN, OH
10TV

Police corral roughly 30 cows after crash in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound is back open after a trailer hauling cattle tipped over on the highway in west Columbus Tuesday night. Thirty cows were corralled by police in a wreck that took crews more than eight hours to clear....
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

6 cows dead after trailer overturned on west Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six cows are dead after a trailer hauling 30 of them tipped over on the highway in west Columbus on Tuesday night. The ramp from Interstate 70 to I-270 northbound was closed for more than eight hours following a crash that happened just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
10TV

Police investigating fatal crash involving semi on I-270

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 270 on the east side of Columbus Wednesday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. near East Livingston Avenue. Police said a Freightliner semitractor-trailer was stopped in...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Legal battle brewing ahead of murder trial for Westerville man

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prosecutors in the trial against Matheau Moore, the Westerville man charged in the murder of his wife, are calling the trial court’s attitude “unreasonable, arbitrary and unconscionable” for not granting a request to continue the trial. This all comes in court documents filed...
WESTERVILLE, OH
10TV

Columbus non-profit aims to help juvenile car thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In July, Columbus police arrested an 11-year-old for stealing a Kia. Just seven days later, police arrested that same 11-year-old for stealing a Hyundai from a hotel parking lot. This is one of the reasons a new non-profit, Columbus Dream, is hoping to reach out to...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
10TV

Man shot at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

18-year-old woman killed in Franklin County hit and run

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has identified the 18-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car Wednesday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Interstate 270, east of U.S. Route 62 in Jackson Township, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy