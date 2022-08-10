Read full article on original website
Police: Man dead after driving car into west Columbus quarry
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after driving into a west Columbus quarry early Thursday morning. The Columbus Division of Police said the man was driving a 1998 Toyota Avalon westbound on West 5th Avenue approaching McKinley around 2:45 a.m. Police said this is a T intersection at...
Columbus man shot checking on crash outside his home; suspected stolen vehicle left at scene
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot while checking on a crash that happened outside his house in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood late Wednesday night. The crash and shooting happened in an alleyway on the 800 block of Gibbard Avenue just after 11:15 p.m., Columbus police said. The man, 36,...
15-year-old Lithopolis boy reported missing
LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Lithopolis. Michael Kee left his home Wednesday evening and has not been seen since. Police said no foul play is suspected and the teen is believed to still be in the Lithopolis area. Kee is described...
Records: Columbus woman charged with husband's murder after repeatedly punching him
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman whose husband died earlier this month from injuries that caused bleeding on the brain is now charged with his death. Dana Colbert is charged with murder in connection to the death of Harry Gaines, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said...
Woman killed in northeast Columbus shooting; police seek person of interest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found shot and killed in northeast Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Parkville Court just after 8:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old...
Police: Man dies during barricade situation at Bridge Park
DUBLIN, Ohio — A man is dead after he reportedly barricaded himself in his apartment at Bridge Park Wednesday evening. The Dublin Police Department was called to Longshore Street between Bridge Park Avenue and Banker Drive just before 6:50 p.m., a spokesperson for Dublin police told 10TV. The spokesperson...
Police corral roughly 30 cows after crash in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound is back open after a trailer hauling cattle tipped over on the highway in west Columbus Tuesday night. Thirty cows were corralled by police in a wreck that took crews more than eight hours to clear....
6 cows dead after trailer overturned on west Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six cows are dead after a trailer hauling 30 of them tipped over on the highway in west Columbus on Tuesday night. The ramp from Interstate 70 to I-270 northbound was closed for more than eight hours following a crash that happened just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police investigating fatal crash involving semi on I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 270 on the east side of Columbus Wednesday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. near East Livingston Avenue. Police said a Freightliner semitractor-trailer was stopped in...
Legal battle brewing ahead of murder trial for Westerville man
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prosecutors in the trial against Matheau Moore, the Westerville man charged in the murder of his wife, are calling the trial court’s attitude “unreasonable, arbitrary and unconscionable” for not granting a request to continue the trial. This all comes in court documents filed...
Columbus non-profit aims to help juvenile car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In July, Columbus police arrested an 11-year-old for stealing a Kia. Just seven days later, police arrested that same 11-year-old for stealing a Hyundai from a hotel parking lot. This is one of the reasons a new non-profit, Columbus Dream, is hoping to reach out to...
'I defended myself': Victim of east Columbus shootout shares what saved his life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man who ended up exchanging gunfire with a group of suspected thieves said he didn’t have long before he decided to try and stop them. “I didn't have enough time to think about it really, as soon as I saw the barrel of a gun pointed at me, I defended myself,” the victim, who asked to remain anonymous for his safety, said.
Charges to be dismissed against final Columbus police officer accused of misconduct in 2020 protests
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The case against the third and final Columbus Division of Police officer accused of misconduct during the summer 2020 protests will be dismissed. Prosecutor Brad Nicodemus confirmed to 10TV he will be dismissing the charges against officer Phillip Walls next week. He declined to comment on the reason while the case is still pending.
'It’s concerning': Running community responds to 2nd attack on Scioto Trail this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating another reported attack on the Scioto Trail this summer. The report says the latest incident happened on Aug. 4 just a few yards from Bicentennial Park. According to the police report, the victim told police a man was following...
Man accused of stealing bags, personal items at Zoombezi Bay
POWELL, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of multiple thefts at Zoombezi Bay. The incident happened on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. at Zoombezi Bay, according to a tweet from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. The suspect is accused...
4 charged with aggravated robbery after attempted car break-in in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people were arrested after the Columbus Division of Police said the group attempted to break into a vehicle in Olde Towne East and exchanged gunfire with a man who attempted to stop them. Police have charged 21-year-old Rashion Thomas and 18-year-olds Adrian King Jr., Tiquise...
Man shot at east Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
Police: Stolen work vehicle crashes into North Linden camera store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a vehicle that was reported stolen crashed into a camera store in the North Linden area Friday morning. Police said the car crashed into the Midwest Photo Store, located on Silver Drive, just after 4:40 a.m. The alleged...
18-year-old woman killed in Franklin County hit and run
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has identified the 18-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car Wednesday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Interstate 270, east of U.S. Route 62 in Jackson Township, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.
48-year-old man dead after concrete truck crashes on I-71 near Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 48-year-old man is dead after a crash on southbound Interstate-71 near Polaris just after noon on Friday. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just north of the Gemini Place exit. OSHP said William Tucker was driving the truck when it traveled off...
