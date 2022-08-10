ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KBTX.com

Brazos Christian School welcomes students, parents for first day of school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian School was the first in the Brazos Valley to kick off the school year Wednesday. Students and their parents filled the front of the school to take pictures and reunite with classmates. The school’s headmaster Jeff McMaster said he was both nervous and excited...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Forest Service: firefighting aircraft crashes in Lake Livingston

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper aircraft crashed in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service says the pilot is being treated at the scene after being quickly rescued by citizens in a private boat and taken to shore.
POLK COUNTY, TX

