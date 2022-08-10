Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian School welcomes students, parents for first day of school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian School was the first in the Brazos Valley to kick off the school year Wednesday. Students and their parents filled the front of the school to take pictures and reunite with classmates. The school’s headmaster Jeff McMaster said he was both nervous and excited...
KBTX.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
KBTX.com
A&M Forest Service: firefighting aircraft crashes in Lake Livingston
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper aircraft crashed in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service says the pilot is being treated at the scene after being quickly rescued by citizens in a private boat and taken to shore.
Comments / 0