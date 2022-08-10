ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

KJCT8

Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re anything like me, the Palisade Peach Festival is the perfect distraction from upcoming classes every fall. The 54th Annual Palisade Peach Festival kicks off this Thursday, August 11 and goes through Saturday, August 13. This celebration holds a variety of activities to celebrate farmers, families, and businesses.
PALISADE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction

For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches

Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
PALISADE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great

It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Three Homeless Dogs Ready For New Homes In Grand Junction

If there is room in your heart and your home for a new best friend, check out these three loveable dogs that are hoping to find their new forever home in Grand Junction. Typically, our pets of the week involve both dogs and cats that are homeless and are looking for love, but, this week it's all about the dogs. Maybe one of these adorable dogs is the perfect fit for your family.
thebusinesstimes.com

BLM plans Grand Junction meeting for Aug. 11

Public meetings will offer participants an opportunity to learn more about proposed changes to U.S. Bureau Land Management plans to protect big game corridors and other habitat in Colorado. Meetings are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in Merlot Room 1 of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
thebusinesstimes.com

Grand Junction tax collections trend upward

Tax collections, a key measure of retail sales and lodging activity, continue to increase in Grand Junction. The City of Grand Junction reported an 8.2 percent increase in its combined sales and use tax collections for June compared to the same month a year ago. Lodging tax collections rose 28.5 percent on a year-over-year basis. June collections reflect May activity.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
thebusinesstimes.com

Accounting firm announces promotions

Dalby, Wendland & Co. announced seven promotions within the Western Colorado accounting and consulting firm. Rachel Schlepp, Lisa Thon-Kollar and Kelsey Tinsley, all certified public accountants, were named principals. Paige Curtiss, Seth Knighton and Megan Loberg were named tax supervisors. Belen Salinas was named tax senior. Schlepp joined Dalby Wendland...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
thebusinesstimes.com

Grand Junction-based firm ranks among top accounting firms

A Grand Junction-based company continues to rank among the 300 largest public accounting firms in the United States in an annual list compiled for a national newsletter. Dalby, Wendland & Co. is included in the Top 300 Firms ranking compiled for Inside Public Accounting. The firm has made the list for eight years.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Only subtle changes likely in this week’s hot forecast

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Yesterday, we told you this week’s forecast would be one with few changes. Today, we double down on that: this week’s forecast will be warm and mainly dry with only subtle changes late this week and this weekend to offer some slight cooler and maybe a stray shower or thunderstorm.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

CDOT update on North Ave road work

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CDOT has released an update on their current work zone on North Ave between 1st Street and I-70B Resurfacing Project. Currently, the zone is the west end of 29 1/2 Road to 23rd Street. The concrete curb and median work on US 6/North Ave between 29 Road and 28 1/2 Road still progresses with additional activity from 28 Road and 23rd Street and 16th to 20th Streets.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Linda Bessette

Surrounded by family and friends, our beloved Linda J. Bessette, 61, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022 at Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction, Colorado after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born on February 11, 1961 in Holyoke, Massachusetts to Albert E. and Joan M. Bessette, Linda spent her formative years in Granby, Massachusetts with her five siblings (and best friends), playing games, climbing trees, riding banana bikes, working in the garden and participating in many sporting activities. She attended Granby High School where she excelled and lettered in basketball, softball and field hockey, played flute in the high school band, was voted “Most Likely to Succeed” by her classmates and was admitted as a member of the National Honor Society. Her desire for success, however, was far surpassed by her love for family and friends.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Traffic delays up to 30 minutes in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, Aug 11

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracted partners will be overseeing helicopter operations along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, August 11. During helicopter operations, crews will hold eastbound and westbound traffic for up to 30 minutes in both directions while helicopter lifts rockfall fence...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Showers and storms possible Thursday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Consistency has been the weather game so far this week, now we’re looking ahead to some changes. Those changes include some cooling and an increasing chance for showers and storms for at least some of our area. This evening will be mostly sunny to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

