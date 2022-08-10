Read full article on original website
thebusinesstimes.com
NFIB state director urges small business owners to tell their stories
Entrepreneurs who led their operations through a pandemic now face additional challenges from labor shortages, inflation and burdensome regulations, according to the leader of a small business advocacy group in Colorado. “They’re doing good. They’re working harder to maintain,” said Tony Gagliardi, state director of the National Federation of Independent...
BLM names new state director
A state administrator has accepted a federal position to oversee the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Colorado. Doug Vilsack is scheduled to begin his new duties as state director of the BLM on Aug. 14. He previously served as assistant director for parks, wildlife and lands for the Colorado...
Law changes noncompete agreements
My column in February covered Colorado legislation making violations of the state noncompete law a criminal offense punishable by three to 12 months in county jail and/or $250 to $1,000 in fines. The column also provided an overview of the noncompete law in Colorado. But in its latest session, the...
BLM plans Grand Junction meeting for Aug. 11
Public meetings will offer participants an opportunity to learn more about proposed changes to U.S. Bureau Land Management plans to protect big game corridors and other habitat in Colorado. Meetings are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in Merlot Room 1 of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at...
Donations sought to provide camp programs for children with illnesses
An organization that offers free camp programs in Western Colorado to children with serious illnesses has enlisted the assistance of individuals to reach a capital campaign goal of $27 million. Ruth Johnson, founding president and chief executive officer of Roundup River Ranch, said donations are needed to help the organization...
HBA seeks builders and sponsors for showcase event
The Housing and Building Association of Western Colorado is looking for builders and sponsors to participate in the Parade of Homes set for Oct. 7 to 9 and Oct. 14 to 16. For more information about builder entries and sponsorships, contact the HBA of Western Colorado at 243-0253 or send an email to office@hbawesternco.com.
