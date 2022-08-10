ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

gowatertown.net

Third motorcycle fatality during Sturgis Bike Rally

SCENIC, S.D.–Motorcycle fatalities in South Dakota during this week’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have reached three. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the latest fatality crash occurred within the city limits of Scenic. A 2019 Harley-Davidson Trike stopped on the shoulder of Highway 44 and then attempted a U-turn....
SCENIC, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fewer bikes in Sturgis than in 2021 so far

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The one-day total for day six of the vehicle count for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is about 3,000 less than in 2021. Based on traffic counts for the past several years, this year’s rally traffic will be lower than in 2021. Traffic counts...
KELOLAND TV

Twists and turns: Safe driving through the Black Hills

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — The scenic roads of the Black Hills are full of twists and turns. Few areas have as many as the area known as ‘the pigtails’ south of Keystone. This area features blind turns, one way tunnels and loops, all of which make attentive driving a must.
KEYSTONE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers choose this Airbnb for rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ride along with a Sturgis police officer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Each year when the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins, the town’s police department grows substantially to handle the thousands of riders that come in from around the world. For 10 days at the beginning of August, the Sturgis police department is constantly patrolling. “I...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally Tally Day 4: Fatal crashes up to 3

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Downtown Sioux Falls’ Riverfest moves to Fawick Park

Whether you like to paddle down the Big Sioux River in a kayak or innertube; or you relish a ride along the Big Sioux’s banks on the bike trail, or maybe it’s an evening spent listening to great music at the Greenway–there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘It only takes one’: Chase the Ace drawing Thursday

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — The McCook Country Club in Salem has had a busy few weeks of selling tickets for its chase the ace drawing happening Thursday evening. “One man walked in and said I’m only buying one because it only takes one,” Shelly Barnett, ticket writer, said.
SALEM, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally Tally Day 3: 22 injury crashes so far

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cookie Jar for sale, owners say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar is for sale, owners Elaine and Glen Koch said in an email to customers today, Aug. 9. The Kochs said that after being in business for 20 years they have decided to retire. The downtown business is at 203 S. Phillips...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A front porch view of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Joseph Bryant was sitting on his front porch, watching the bikes go by on Monday morning, when something a little out of the ordinary happened. “A lady was test driving a chopper, or a trike-type thing, and — gave it a little too much throttle and took out the pole, the fireplace and the fence,” Bryant said. A little too close for excitement.”
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City crash ends with car upside down

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City found a car crashed upside down after hitting a tree Wednesday night. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash happened in the 3600 block of West Chicago Street and the intersection of Platt Street. Police arrested 34-year-old Jenna Gitzke, of Rapid City, for reckless driving.

