After winning CIF title, No. 12 Orange Lutheran once again 'expects to be really good'

The Lancers return 11 starters from last season's CIF championship team.

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Orange Lutheran Lancers of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 12 team in our countdown.

HEAD COACH

Rod Sherman

2nd season as Orange Lutheran head coach. Previously coached at Valor Christian and Arapahoe in Colorado. Also spent 10 years at Orange Lutheran as an assistant coach and athletic director from 1997-2007

11th year as head coach overall

10-5 record as head coach at Orange Lutheran

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 10-5

League record: 1-4 (5th place in Trinity League)

Won Division 2 Southern Section championship over Alemany 38-35

Lost in Division 1-AA state bowl game 71-62 to Cathedral Catholic

(All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)

Aug. 19 vs. Serra

Aug. 26 @ Upland

Sep. 2 @ Edison

Sep. 9 vs. Damien

Sep. 16 vs. Notre Dame

Sep. 30 vs. Santa Margarita

Oct. 7 vs. Servite

Oct. 14 @ Mater Dei

Oct. 21 @ St. John Bosco

Oct. 28 vs. JSerra

RETURNING STARTERS

5 on offense

6 on defense

DEPARTED PLAYERS

Malik Blackmon - WR - Graduated

Jaylen Lynch - WR - Graduated (Portland State)

Brendan Hale - S - Graduated

Hayden Faraday - WR - Graduated

Pierce Brown - WR - Graduated

Logan Gonzalez - QB - Graduated (Portland State)

Jace Rodriguez - LB - Graduated (Stony Brook)

Xane Uipi - CB - Graduated

Jason Terry - RB/LB - Graduated

Desmin Jackson - WR - Graduated (Dartmouth College)

Jayden Niumata - LB - Graduated

Anthony Tena - OL - Graduated (Portland State)

Zach Miller - OL - Graduated (Washington State)

IMPACT PLAYERS TO WATCH

LB/RB Gabe Morin - Sr. - 5-10, 220

2021 stats: 140 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Coach said: "Gabe has led the Trinity League in tackles the last two years. He's also going to split reps at tailback for us. He's the best leader that I've ever coached. He's an exceptional young man. He's what we want in our kids."

S Manaia Ala - Sr. - 6-0, 170

2021 stats: 65 tackles, 4 INT's, 1 forced fumble, 1 tackle for loss

Coach said: "Manaia is very physical. Both him and Noah have played a lot of football for us. He's a really good tackler."

S Noah Rodriguez - Sr. - 5-9, 165

2021 stats: 89 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

Coach said: "It's really good to know that we'll have experience in the defensive backfield with Noah. He's a really good tackler."

DL Mason Johnson - Sr. - 6'3, 225

2021 stats: 35 tackles, 8 for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Coach said: "Mason is a returning starter for us. He's incredibly athletic. He rushes the passer well. He's got a couple first steps that are really, really good."

DL Jireh Moe - Soph. - 5-10, 270

2021 stats at Reed High School (Nev.): 19 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Coach said: "Jireh, along with Inoke Samita are our two best defensive tackles. Both guys are really hard to move and are strong."

DL Inoke Samita - Sr. - 5-9, 300

2021 stats: 7 tackles, 2 for loss

Coach said: "Inoke is a really physical kid. Out of all of the positions we've improved from this year to last year, our greatest improvement is on the defensive line. We've been really physical in practice."

LB Jojo Edwards - Soph. - 5-11, 180

2021 stats: 64 tackles, 6 for loss, 1 sack

Coach said: "Jojo started every game for us last year as a freshman. He's going to be a really, really good player for us this year."

OL Nate Hale - Sr. - 6'4, 275

Offer sheet: New Mexico State

Coach said: "Nate Hale is our top offensive lineman. He'll play left tackle for us. Nate started five games last year. He's really, really come into his own this offseason. He's added 40 pounds. He's doing an exceptional job."

RB/LB Rex Barrera - Sr. - 6-2, 220

2021 stats: 18 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Coach said: "Rex will split with carries with Gabe. He'll play some defense, but will probably play more offense. He's been really physical and should help us when it comes to protection and in our run game."

WR Conrad Hernandez

Coach said: "We have three receivers that we absolutely love. The first is Conrad Hernandez. He'll play both slot and outside. He's a very natural pass catcher and a great route runner."



WR Jackson Weng - Sr. - 6-2, 195

2021 stats: 9 catches for 169 yards

Coach said: "Jackson is a returner from last year. He's a super physical receiver."

WR Kaleb Marshall - Sr. - 6-1, 180

2021 stats: 32 catches for 419 yards and 3 TD's

Coach said: "Kaleb is one of the the leading receivers returning in the Trinity League statistically. He runs incredible routes and has worked so hard to improve his speed and athleticism this year. People are going to be taken aback by the amount of growth from a kid that was already a really good football player."

K/P Dieter Kelly - Sr. - 5-10, 195

Career stats: Made 60 of 68 PAT's, 8 of 14 FG's, long of 42 yards

Coach said: "We're blessed to have two Division 1 specialists. Dieter will kick and punt for us."

LS Trent Middleton - Sr. 6-3, 225

Coach said: "Trent is I'd guess a top five long snapper in the state."

WHO WILL PLAY QB?

The three quarterbacks who are still fighting to win the Orange Lutheran starting job are sophomore TJ Lateef, sophomore John Gazzaniga and freshman Alex Medyn.

IMPACT TRANSFERS IN

Kai Yasamura - 2023 LB - Anaheim Canyon

Tusitala Ili - 2024 LB - Servite

Nehemiah Johnson - 2025 OL - JSerra

Jireh Moe - 2025 DL - Reed High School (Nev.)

JD Perez - 2025 RB/LB - Mater Dei

Tyler Hennessey - 2025 WR - St. John Bosco

Conrad Hernandez - WR - Corona Centennial

REGULAR SEASON GAME(S) OF THE YEAR

Orange Lutheran's opening game and closing game are the two biggest on the schedule. The Lancers start their season against Serra Gardena and finish against JSerra. How Orange Lutheran does in those two games will determine which playoff division they get into.

BEST-CASE SCENARIO

7-3 and a berth in the Division 1 Southern Section playoffs

If everything goes right for Orange Lutheran this season, they'll sweep their non-league schedule and then finish in fourth place in the Trinity League. Last season, Santa Margarita finished in fourth place and made the D1 playoffs.

MOST REALISTIC SCENARIO

6-4 and a Division 2 playoff berth

The more likely scenario for Orange Lutheran is a 6-4 record. Their games against Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Santa Margarita will most likely end in defeats and we expect the Lancers to split their two games against Serra and JSerra. Finishing 6-4 would most likely put Orange Lutheran in the Division 2 playoffs.

COACH SAID

"We expect to be really good. Our culture has really grown. We've lost some great kids from last year and a ton of explosiveness offensively including a quarterback who threw 47 touchdown passes, our running back and so many receivers. It's a lot to replace, but we've also had a year with our strength coach. I can't imagine there's a better strength coach in the country than Bubba Reynolds. Having a full offseason with him and having another year to grow our numbers is big."

"We know our league is incredible. We know we're going to be really, really young. I'd anticipate that close to half of our starters will be freshmen or sophomores."

-- Rod Sherman