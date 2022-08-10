Read full article on original website
Nationals calling up top prospect C.J. Abrams, key piece to Juan Soto trade
The Washington Nationals shocked the baseball world earlier this month, trading away star Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres. Less than two weeks later, one of the key pieces acquired in the deal is ready to make his Nationals' debut. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan,...
Alan Benitez’s first career goal pushes Minnesota past Nashville
Alan Benitez scored the tiebreaking goal, and first of his career, in the 75th minute, and Minnesota United FC set
Sports on TV
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S) ESPN2 — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team (France), Paris. NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Switzerland, Group B, Edmonton, Canada. 6 p.m. NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton,...
