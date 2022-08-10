Read full article on original website
Laughing Gas Comedy Club closing for summer but expecting to be open for fall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It was a vision that started in 2018 when Jeff Johnson decided to create the laughing gas comedy club. Johnson was working for comedy club St. Louis when he realized that the city of Cape Girardeau, the place he went to college and holds dear to his heart, needed more adults.
Swimming canines help raise money for future dog park
ANNA, Ill. (KBSI) – There’s nothing like jumping in the pool on a warm summer day. Just ask the pooches who took to the water at Saturday’s Doggie Swim Day at the Anna City Pool. Hillary Hines-Holl brought her 14-month-old Golden Retriever Ahsoka Barko. “She loves swimming,...
St. Nicholas Brewing Company MDH welcomed into Carbondale Chamber of Commerce
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – It’s the only active brewery inside a general aviation American airport and one of only three in the world: St. Nicholas Brewing Company MDH. General Manager Abby Ancell said it took about four years for her vision of a brewery inside an airport to take shape, but the company’s third location opened in May 2022.
Cobden Peach Festival back for 84th year
COBDEN, Ill. (KBSI) – The peaches were ripe and spirits were high at the 84th Annual Cobden Peach Festival. The festival provides a family-friendly atmosphere that everyone, including Mayor Zee Tomazzoli, can enjoy. “I meet new people every year just because I’m the mayor, but I just like talking...
Southeast Missouri Food Bank expanding to Jackson
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI)- Increased demand from the community has the Southeast Missouri Food Bank expanding to another location in Jackson. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility in Sikeston was ready to tackle the need for food distribution, but that’s all changed. With more food coming to the distribution center...
Paducah City Council meeting talks with PATS director about lack of drivers
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI)- The Paducah Area Transit Authority is short staffed by nearly fifteen driver’s and it’s causing extreme burnout in their employees. Paducah Transit provides needed services for the community, along with transportation for medical needs. Paducah Area Transit runs the downtown trolley, routine bus lines, and...
Cape Girardeau Fire Department interviewing for next fire inspector
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Fire Department interviewed fire inspector candidates this week. Three current firefighters interviewed for the position on Wednesday. The fire inspector is tasked with going to businesses in the community and making sure everything is up to fire code, exits are not...
Inflation in Paducah area restaurants and how it’s been affecting them
PADUCAH, Ky (KBSI)- Form Covid-19, to supply chain issues, to rising prices nationwide, it’s tough being in the business industry these days. Max’s Brick Oven Pizza Cafe, in Paducah, says they’ve been facing staffing shortages, but are doing their best given the state of the economy right now…
Humidity stays at bay this weekend (8/12/22)
As the week draws to a close, so will the some of the warmer temperatures. Humidity will not be unbearable this weekend, as dew points are trending to stay in the “muggy” category in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will feel closer to the actual recorded temperatures for the next couple of days before some humid conditions return with the chance for rain by the beginning of next week.
SEMO Football holds Media Day, anticipation for season building
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Southeast Missouri State football team held its annual Media Day at the Show Me Center on Sunday. Senior running back Geno Hess is coming off two consecutive First Team All-OVC seasons. He said the key to his success has been sticking to the process.
