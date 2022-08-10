ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

Hangar space in high demand at Midland Airpark

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Councilwoman Robin Poole speaks about the improvements that are set to come to the Midland Airpark in the future. "We’ve got a lot of things up our sleeves to really enhance Airpark with making it more visible to the community," she said. "Once I found this community I knew that Airpark would be something I’d want to work towards not only saving but improving."
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Lori Blong formally announces candidacy for Midland mayor

MIDLAND, Texas — Lori Blong formally announced Tuesday that she will be running for Midland mayor. The announcement came after the current mayor, Patrick Payton, retracted his decision to run for re-election. Blong has served as the city council member representing District 4 after her election to the position...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Tall City Memorial Stair Climb

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A news conference was held today at Fire Station 6 in Midland to announce this year’s 9/11 memorial stair climb. The public is invited to come out to Grande Communications Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10. Starting at 8 a.m., firefighters, EMS, law enforcement and civilians will...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD teacher resigns

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A teacher at Alamo Jr. High has resigned after an investigation by Midland ISD into alleged comments they made. CBS7 News reached out to the district after receiving a message from a concerned parent who had heard about the comments made by the teacher. MISD released this...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Sheriff issues First Day of School picture warning

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Many students began their first day of school Monday and in light of this the Midland County Sheriff’s Office wants parents and students to stay safe on social media. In honor of back-to-school season, Sheriff David Criner is reminding parents and students to think before they...
ABC Big 2 News

Community lifts up Midland County fire victims

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin chapter of the Red Cross says a Tuesday night, trailer park fire caused four families to lose their homes, with three of them turning to the Red Cross for help. And others are helping out as well. “The lady who owns this is working with the residents to […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland and Odessa law enforcement recruits learn about gun safety

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Recruits from the Odessa Police and Midland County Sheriff’s as well as Fire Marshals were out at the Odessa Police Department Firing Range. Where they’ve been learning about gun safety and proper techniques. For the first time recruits from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fraud victim speaks out

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One of the victims of a Midland-Based oilfield scam has come forward to tell his story. Last April, the Midland Police Department sent out a notice asking if anyone had invested money with the National Royalty Group to contact them about potential fraud. Over 30 people...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland County searching for wanted suspects

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Warranty Services is asking for help from the community to locate several wanted suspects.  Damien Knight Jurado has one outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle.  Gianni Paolo Macias has 6 outstanding warrants. He is wanted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession (Violation of Bond), Driving with a Suspended […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
odessapd.com

Keeping You Informed - Juvenile Records in Texas

The Odessa Police Department is always working on "Keeping You Informed" and being transparent. There are laws regarding juvenile records in Texas which is why they can't be released to the media or public. Here's some information to help you better understand.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Cosmetology school in Odessa offering free back-to-school haircuts

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A cosmetology school in Odessa is offering free back-to-school haircuts for the month of August. The service is being offered by Amenti Beauty Academy on East University. They are doing free haircuts for kids aged between 5 to 12 years old. The owner of the academy tells...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Whataburger hosts Back to School Milk & Cookies Event

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Whataburger team went to the Boys and Girls Club of Midland Tuesday. They teamed up with the Midland Rockhounds and Rocky for the Scoring in Schools program. Over 300 bags of Whataburger supplies and goodies were given out as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland business owner to pay $12M after failing to pay taxes

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland business owner will need to pay over $12 million in restitution and spend 24 months in prison, according to a federal court. Thomas Valdez Rodriguez, 45, was the owner of Tom-E-Lee Trucking and Tom-E-Lee Industries. According to court records, Rodriguez failed to pay employment...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Shot fired: OPD investigating fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a group of kids was caught fighting Thursday afternoon.  The fight happened in the 1200 block of W 10th Street. Witnesses said as the children were fighting, an unknown man approached, pulled out a gun, and fired into the air.  OPD said no one was […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD: Man from out of state makes threatening calls to local church

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department announced Thursday they were investigating after a man from out of state made threatening calls to a local church. According to OPD, around 12:30 p.m., the department received a call for threats made to Connection Christian Church. Officers investigated the incident and...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

5 RVs destroyed in Midland fire

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple agencies are working to extinguish a structure fire in the 3100 S Highway 349, just south of CR 114. A Midland County spokesperson said traffic is backing up and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.  The fire started around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon- five RVs and four vehicles were […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX

