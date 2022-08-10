Read full article on original website
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Councilwoman Robin Poole speaks about the improvements that are set to come to the Midland Airpark in the future. "We’ve got a lot of things up our sleeves to really enhance Airpark with making it more visible to the community," she said. "Once I found this community I knew that Airpark would be something I’d want to work towards not only saving but improving."
MIDLAND, Texas — Lori Blong formally announced Tuesday that she will be running for Midland mayor. The announcement came after the current mayor, Patrick Payton, retracted his decision to run for re-election. Blong has served as the city council member representing District 4 after her election to the position...
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A news conference was held today at Fire Station 6 in Midland to announce this year’s 9/11 memorial stair climb. The public is invited to come out to Grande Communications Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10. Starting at 8 a.m., firefighters, EMS, law enforcement and civilians will...
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A teacher at Alamo Jr. High has resigned after an investigation by Midland ISD into alleged comments they made. CBS7 News reached out to the district after receiving a message from a concerned parent who had heard about the comments made by the teacher. MISD released this...
MIDLAND, Texas — In the next coming months, Midland Utilities will be installing a new water line in the Quail Ridge Subdivision. "That area of town has been developing rather quickly and we realized there’s only one water service serving that whole area," said Carl Craigo, Utilities Director.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Many students began their first day of school Monday and in light of this the Midland County Sheriff’s Office wants parents and students to stay safe on social media. In honor of back-to-school season, Sheriff David Criner is reminding parents and students to think before they...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin chapter of the Red Cross says a Tuesday night, trailer park fire caused four families to lose their homes, with three of them turning to the Red Cross for help. And others are helping out as well. “The lady who owns this is working with the residents to […]
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With the new school year starting this week that means kids are back in the classroom after being out for the last couple of months. However, the kids not being around each other while in a small room means the chance of germs spreading is greater.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Recruits from the Odessa Police and Midland County Sheriff’s as well as Fire Marshals were out at the Odessa Police Department Firing Range. Where they’ve been learning about gun safety and proper techniques. For the first time recruits from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office...
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One of the victims of a Midland-Based oilfield scam has come forward to tell his story. Last April, the Midland Police Department sent out a notice asking if anyone had invested money with the National Royalty Group to contact them about potential fraud. Over 30 people...
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Warranty Services is asking for help from the community to locate several wanted suspects. Damien Knight Jurado has one outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle. Gianni Paolo Macias has 6 outstanding warrants. He is wanted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession (Violation of Bond), Driving with a Suspended […]
The Odessa Police Department is always working on "Keeping You Informed" and being transparent. There are laws regarding juvenile records in Texas which is why they can't be released to the media or public. Here's some information to help you better understand.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A cosmetology school in Odessa is offering free back-to-school haircuts for the month of August. The service is being offered by Amenti Beauty Academy on East University. They are doing free haircuts for kids aged between 5 to 12 years old. The owner of the academy tells...
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Whataburger team went to the Boys and Girls Club of Midland Tuesday. They teamed up with the Midland Rockhounds and Rocky for the Scoring in Schools program. Over 300 bags of Whataburger supplies and goodies were given out as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student...
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland business owner will need to pay over $12 million in restitution and spend 24 months in prison, according to a federal court. Thomas Valdez Rodriguez, 45, was the owner of Tom-E-Lee Trucking and Tom-E-Lee Industries. According to court records, Rodriguez failed to pay employment...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a group of kids was caught fighting Thursday afternoon. The fight happened in the 1200 block of W 10th Street. Witnesses said as the children were fighting, an unknown man approached, pulled out a gun, and fired into the air. OPD said no one was […]
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department announced Thursday they were investigating after a man from out of state made threatening calls to a local church. According to OPD, around 12:30 p.m., the department received a call for threats made to Connection Christian Church. Officers investigated the incident and...
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple agencies are working to extinguish a structure fire in the 3100 S Highway 349, just south of CR 114. A Midland County spokesperson said traffic is backing up and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. The fire started around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon- five RVs and four vehicles were […]
ODESSA, Texas — West Texas animal shelters are working to "clear the shelter" this August. During this month, the Odessa Animal Shelter and Alpine Animal Services will be offering some special deals to make sure these cute critters find their "fur"ever home. In Odessa, adoption fees will be reduced...
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of W. 10th St Thursday afternoon. An investigation into the incident found a group of kids fighting when a male subject pulled a gun and shot into the air. There are no...
