Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinals Prospect Hits for Extremely Rare Home Run Cycle
The minor leaguer hit a solo shot, two-run and three-run homers, plus a grand slam in the same game.
numberfire.com
Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
ESPN
Dodgers defeat Twins 8-5 to extend winning streak to 10
LOS ANGELES -- — Joey Gallo thought he was experiencing plenty of winning this season when he was with the New York Yankees. Then he was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline and has yet to lose. Chris Taylor hit the go-ahead home run in...
Warriors' Steph Curry almost beat Dodgers traffic until Dave Roberts put in Trayce Thompson
Roberts signaled to Steph to stay for someone he knows well.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Alex Wood leads pitching staff as Giants blank Padres
Left-hander Alex Wood and three relievers combined to shut out the Padres on Monday night as the visiting San Francisco Giants earned a 1-0 win in San Diego in the opener of a three-game series. Wood (8-9) gave up three hits and no walks with five strikeouts over 6 1/3...
Twins fall into tie atop AL Central after blowout loss to Dodgers
The Twins lost and the Guardians won Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
Drury, Nola homer in big rally, Padres beat Giants 13-7
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — This is the team the San Diego Padres envisioned having when they acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Drury at last week's trade deadline. Yes, there was a five-game losing streak, including losing three games at the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend and a flummoxing 26-inning scoreless streak. But when they broke out of the slump, the Padres did it impressively, scoring 20 runs in consecutive wins against the San Francisco Giants.
Comments / 0