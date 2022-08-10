ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Dodgers defeat Twins 8-5 to extend winning streak to 10

LOS ANGELES -- — Joey Gallo thought he was experiencing plenty of winning this season when he was with the New York Yankees. Then he was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline and has yet to lose. Chris Taylor hit the go-ahead home run in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Bubba Thompson
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Corey Seager
Yardbarker

Alex Wood leads pitching staff as Giants blank Padres

Left-hander Alex Wood and three relievers combined to shut out the Padres on Monday night as the visiting San Francisco Giants earned a 1-0 win in San Diego in the opener of a three-game series. Wood (8-9) gave up three hits and no walks with five strikeouts over 6 1/3...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
CHICAGO, IL
960 The Ref

Drury, Nola homer in big rally, Padres beat Giants 13-7

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — This is the team the San Diego Padres envisioned having when they acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Drury at last week's trade deadline. Yes, there was a five-game losing streak, including losing three games at the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend and a flummoxing 26-inning scoreless streak. But when they broke out of the slump, the Padres did it impressively, scoring 20 runs in consecutive wins against the San Francisco Giants.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy