fox44news.com
Axtell Longhorns look to take steps forward during 2022 season
AXTELL, TX (FOX 44) — Whenever a new head coach comes into a program, it’s never a guarantee that the players will buy in from day one. “You go to some places and there’s a little bit of resistance,” said first year head coach Craig Horn. “These guys are hungry to have success and so there’s not a lot of resistance with the change that we’ve brought in.”
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: New head coach brings State Championship pedigree to Salado
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Salado had a major coaching change in the offseason, bringing in four-time state champion head coach Tom Westerberg. Westerberg won the four state titles at Allen, including three in a row from 2012-2014. Westerberg tells us Salado will be spreading things out this year, moving away...
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: Temple doesn't shy away from brutal non-district schedule
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple hasn’t lost a District game since 2019, but the Wildcats don’t talk about that success. Instead, they look forward at a brutal 2022 non-district schedule and hope it helps prepare them to make another run to the playoffs. The Wildcats have some holes...
baylor.edu
Michael Johnson: A track & field, Olympic and Baylor legend
Baylor has quite the list of Olympic track and field stars — from C.M. King at the third modern Olympics back in 1904, to three-time gold medalist Jeremy Wariner in more recent years. But none shines brighter than Michael Johnson (BBA ’91). Where does one even begin with...
fox44news.com
Midway High School welcomes its incoming freshmen
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The incoming class of 2026 got the chance to roam the halls of Midway High School Wednesday afternoon, days before the official first day of school. “Really glad to be around people who know exactly what I’m going through, you know? Being a freshman isn’t easy, so they know how it feels to be a freshman,” says incoming freshman Julie Akin.
WacoTrib.com
Thunder's Williams back in Waco for University basketball camp
The only Waco-born NBA player in history will be back in town this week to help with a University High School basketball camp. Kenrich Williams, who will enter his fifth NBA season later this year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will help with University’s youth camp Friday and Saturday at the UHS Gym. The camp is free, and is open to boys and girls in 3rd through 5th grades as well as boys in 6th through 8th grades.
Waco Little League game goes viral for heartwarming show of sportsmanship
A heartwarming moment of ballfield sportsmanship is going viral. Tuesday, Waco was hosting Little League’s Southwest Regional tournament championship game pitting Team Oklahoma from Tulsa against Texas East represented by Pearland
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: Lake Belton set for first-ever full UIL schedule
LAKE BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Lake Belton Broncos will play their first-ever full UIL varsity schedule in 2022. The Broncos have played two outlaw seasons and compiled a record of 18-1. They are ready to get to work for the chance to play in the playoffs.
Baylor Football introduces Waco NIL Club
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – There is a membership-based community which allows fans to access Baylor Football athletes like never before – and it’s now live! People can join the Waco NIL Club to directly and financially support Baylor Football players and get the ultimate fan experience. Membership benefits include an online community to discuss […]
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Cherry's column on Griner steps it up a notch
Brice Cherry’s opinion in regard to Brittney Griner is just one more opinion, and just because he writes for the Trib doesn’t make it any more notable, reliable, commendable or creditable. It is still just an opinion. Of the thousands of Facebook posts I’ve scanned from all over this nation concerning that subject, at least 99% do not share his opinion.
fox44news.com
Back-to-School preps in full swing at Midway ISD
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is back in full swing, along with plenty of fun activities within the Midway Independent School District!. Here is a rundown of some key events coming up this month, courtesy of Director of Communications Traci Marlin:. Wednesday, August 10:. Fish Camp...
Back-to-School Haircuts happening at OG's School of Hair Design
With the support of the community, OG's School of Hair Design is able to help families who are falling on hard times.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Budget Wrench-A-Part rebuilding after Dog Ridge Fire
The Dog Ridge Fire in Belton burned 150 acres last month. A small business, Bdget Wrench-A-Part, was one of the several businesses impacted. They are now rebuilding.
Temple ISD implements SMART tags™ for students
Temple Independent School System announced its new SMART tag™ system being implemented for the upcoming school year to increase safety, security, visibility, and communication on Monday.
fox44news.com
Belton ISD teacher receives state, national awards
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A North Belton Middle School teacher known for bringing history to life for her eighth-grade students has been honored twice this summer for her outstanding work in the classroom. Belton Independent School District Communication Specialist Karen Rudolph said in a press release Wednesday that...
Saddle Up Killeen, Texas – Murdoch’s Ranch And Home Supply Is Coming To Town
One thing for certain about Killeen, Texas - it sometimes lacks in the cowboy-friendly department. (And I am not talking about the football team.) But a new place looking to open up soon could change all that. MURDOCH'S RANCH & HOME SUPPLY IS COMING TO KILLEEN, TEXAS. I’m not saying...
fox44news.com
CCISD pays for college for staff to become teachers
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Eleven Copperas Cove Independent School District paraprofessionals are recommended by their principals to teach in their own classroom in the 2022 school year. Another 32 paraprofessionals are eligible to work as interns in the classroom with an experienced teacher, and 30 more are enrolling in classes to earn enough college credits to advance to become interns.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Local school districts add more school safety measures for the new school year
CENTRAL, Texas — School district leaders in Central Texas are ramping up safety protocols for the new school year. Salado ISD is thinking of implementing the Marshal Program. Until then, they have added two security resource officers. "We've only had one SRO that has been shared between all three...
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
