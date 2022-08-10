ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, TX

fox44news.com

Axtell Longhorns look to take steps forward during 2022 season

AXTELL, TX (FOX 44) — Whenever a new head coach comes into a program, it’s never a guarantee that the players will buy in from day one. “You go to some places and there’s a little bit of resistance,” said first year head coach Craig Horn. “These guys are hungry to have success and so there’s not a lot of resistance with the change that we’ve brought in.”
AXTELL, TX
KWTX

TWO-A-DAYS: New head coach brings State Championship pedigree to Salado

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Salado had a major coaching change in the offseason, bringing in four-time state champion head coach Tom Westerberg. Westerberg won the four state titles at Allen, including three in a row from 2012-2014. Westerberg tells us Salado will be spreading things out this year, moving away...
SALADO, TX
baylor.edu

Michael Johnson: A track & field, Olympic and Baylor legend

Baylor has quite the list of Olympic track and field stars — from C.M. King at the third modern Olympics back in 1904, to three-time gold medalist Jeremy Wariner in more recent years. But none shines brighter than Michael Johnson (BBA ’91). Where does one even begin with...
WACO, TX
City
Moody, TX
City
Axtell, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
fox44news.com

Midway High School welcomes its incoming freshmen

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The incoming class of 2026 got the chance to roam the halls of Midway High School Wednesday afternoon, days before the official first day of school. “Really glad to be around people who know exactly what I’m going through, you know? Being a freshman isn’t easy, so they know how it feels to be a freshman,” says incoming freshman Julie Akin.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Thunder's Williams back in Waco for University basketball camp

The only Waco-born NBA player in history will be back in town this week to help with a University High School basketball camp. Kenrich Williams, who will enter his fifth NBA season later this year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will help with University’s youth camp Friday and Saturday at the UHS Gym. The camp is free, and is open to boys and girls in 3rd through 5th grades as well as boys in 6th through 8th grades.
WACO, TX
KWTX

TWO-A-DAYS: Lake Belton set for first-ever full UIL schedule

LAKE BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Lake Belton Broncos will play their first-ever full UIL varsity schedule in 2022. The Broncos have played two outlaw seasons and compiled a record of 18-1. They are ready to get to work for the chance to play in the playoffs.
TEMPLE, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Football introduces Waco NIL Club

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – There is a membership-based community which allows fans to access Baylor Football athletes like never before – and it’s now live! People can join the Waco NIL Club to directly and financially support Baylor Football players and get the ultimate fan experience. Membership benefits include an online community to discuss […]
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Cherry's column on Griner steps it up a notch

Brice Cherry’s opinion in regard to Brittney Griner is just one more opinion, and just because he writes for the Trib doesn’t make it any more notable, reliable, commendable or creditable. It is still just an opinion. Of the thousands of Facebook posts I’ve scanned from all over this nation concerning that subject, at least 99% do not share his opinion.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Back-to-School preps in full swing at Midway ISD

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is back in full swing, along with plenty of fun activities within the Midway Independent School District!. Here is a rundown of some key events coming up this month, courtesy of Director of Communications Traci Marlin:. Wednesday, August 10:. Fish Camp...
HEWITT, TX
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox44news.com

Belton ISD teacher receives state, national awards

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A North Belton Middle School teacher known for bringing history to life for her eighth-grade students has been honored twice this summer for her outstanding work in the classroom. Belton Independent School District Communication Specialist Karen Rudolph said in a press release Wednesday that...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

CCISD pays for college for staff to become teachers

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Eleven Copperas Cove Independent School District paraprofessionals are recommended by their principals to teach in their own classroom in the 2022 school year. Another 32 paraprofessionals are eligible to work as interns in the classroom with an experienced teacher, and 30 more are enrolling in classes to earn enough college credits to advance to become interns.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
BELL COUNTY, TX

