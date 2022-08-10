ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Angel Jones
1d ago

Way to go Mr Officer I don’t usually back the blue but I believe in what is right is right you did the right thing in this situation! Rest easy on this administration leave!

Robert Roldan
1d ago

Some really crazy people on this world!White or black skin doesn't matter. You better respect the police man or woman when they are doing their job.

WOKV

Woman dies in Northwest Jacksonville from hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic and homicide unit confirmed that a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street. The hit-and-run happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The woman was attempting to cross at 7800 New Kings Road...
First Coast News

JSO responding to reported shooting in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding in reference to person shot in the Arlington area Thursday night. Police say the incident happened in the 7100 Tynan Avenue sometime prior to 6:45 p.m. They are expected to give additional information shortly. You can watch the update here...
First Coast News

Arrest made after 16-year-old found dead in Jacksonville hotel, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a 15-year-old with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and tampering with evidence. First Coast News is not naming the teen due to his age.
First Coast News

Police: 16-year-old boy found dead at InTown Suites hotel in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homicide investigators are questioning witnesses after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. Just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators say they responded to a call about a person shot at InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel near the corner of St. John's Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

