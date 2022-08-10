ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX40

IDENTIFIED: Woman who police say shot at deputies in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who officers say shot at deputies in Fresno on Thursday – forcing deputies to shoot back – was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. According to the police department, the female suspect is now in stable condition in the hospital after Fresno law enforcement officials say she […]
FRESNO, CA
#Jersey#Law Enforcement
thesungazette.com

Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder

VISALIA – A man from Visalia is facing up to 190 years in prison for the assault and attempted murder of multiple police officers in a shootout that took place 11 years ago. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29 at the South County Justice Center where McDarment faces over 190 years in prison.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

4 suspects wanted after theft and fraud at Clovis Costco, police say

CLOVIS, Claif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department is looking for four suspects who they say broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at a Costco in Clovis. Clovis Police suspect these four people of breaking into a customer’s car in the Costco parking lot on Shaw and Clovis Avenue.
CLOVIS, CA
KGET

Kings County K-9 finds meth in car with 2-year-old child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kings County Sherriff deputies arrested two men on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and child abuse on Aug. 10, according to the office. The office said a deputy spotted a speeding black Nissan sedan and found Carlos Carbajal Hernandez, his 2-year-old child and Leovardo Alcaraz. Alcaraz was on probation for domestic […]
crimevoice.com

Kings County man reportedly abandons vehicle in road, tries to hitchhike away from deputies

A Kings County man was recently arrested after reportedly abandoning his vehicle in the road and attempting to hitchhike away from deputies. In the early morning hours of Saturday, August 6, deputies responded to the area of 16th and Jersey Avenues to investigate a report of a man — later identified as Richard Martinez — abandoning his vehicle in the middle of the road.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested once again on repeated ag thefts in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he is responsible for repeated ag thefts in Tulare County. 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay was taken into custody on Monday, just a few weeks after a prior arrest on the same charges. Back in March, deputies...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man facing 20 years for freeway shooting

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney has announced that Shane Enrique Bernal, 30, of Fresno was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno-based criminal street gang. Officials say that in May of 2020, Bernal, a gang member, pulled up next to […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Kern County Man Gets 12 Years for Illegal Sequoia Marijuana Grow

An illegal marijuana grower no longer will be free to destroy the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, received a 12-year sentence on Friday from U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston in a Fresno courtroom. Florez’s sentence followed his guilty pleas in April to illegally growing marijuana...
L.A. Weekly

Tatiana Smith Involved, Motorcyclist Dead after Fatal Crash on Highway 198 [Visalia, CA]

27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Eaton Road. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m., near Eaton Road on August 6th. Per reports, a man was riding a Harley Davidson west on the road when a Jeep slowed down to make a turn in front of him. The motorcyclist attempted to pass the vehicle but failed to do so and ended up collided with the Jeep.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

11 Years Later, Porterville Man Convicted for Shootout With Deputies

After nearly 11 years of delays by his defense lawyers, a Porterville man faces life in prison for the attempted murder of law enforcement officers on the Tule River Reservation. A Tulare County jury returned guilty verdicts on Monday against Marwin McDarment, 44, on multiple felony charges stemming from his...
PORTERVILLE, CA

