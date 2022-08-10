Read full article on original website
IDENTIFIED: Woman who police say shot at deputies in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who officers say shot at deputies in Fresno on Thursday – forcing deputies to shoot back – was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. According to the police department, the female suspect is now in stable condition in the hospital after Fresno law enforcement officials say she […]
Man arrested for starting grass fire in Visalia, police say
Visalia police have arrested an arson suspect after a grass fire was set at a shopping center just before 3 Friday afternoon.
Tulare County deputies investigating inmate death
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an inmate's death at the pre-trial facility.
Man allegedly breaks into Parlier home, starts kissing teen girl
Parlier police arrested a man accused of sneaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
thesungazette.com
Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder
VISALIA – A man from Visalia is facing up to 190 years in prison for the assault and attempted murder of multiple police officers in a shootout that took place 11 years ago. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29 at the South County Justice Center where McDarment faces over 190 years in prison.
KMPH.com
4 suspects wanted after theft and fraud at Clovis Costco, police say
CLOVIS, Claif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department is looking for four suspects who they say broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at a Costco in Clovis. Clovis Police suspect these four people of breaking into a customer’s car in the Costco parking lot on Shaw and Clovis Avenue.
2 people hospitalized after gunfire, car crash in southeast Fresno
Detectives believe some sort of argument occurred before several people got into different cars and drove off, following each other.
Kings County K-9 finds meth in car with 2-year-old child
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kings County Sherriff deputies arrested two men on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and child abuse on Aug. 10, according to the office. The office said a deputy spotted a speeding black Nissan sedan and found Carlos Carbajal Hernandez, his 2-year-old child and Leovardo Alcaraz. Alcaraz was on probation for domestic […]
KMPH.com
Woman accused of firing at deputies after escaping cuffs while inside patrol vehicle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was injured after police say she opened fire at deputies after she escaped her handcuffs and was placed inside a patrol vehicle in Northwest Fresno. Deputies were caring out an eviction when they learned the woman, who is yet to be identified was...
crimevoice.com
Kings County man reportedly abandons vehicle in road, tries to hitchhike away from deputies
A Kings County man was recently arrested after reportedly abandoning his vehicle in the road and attempting to hitchhike away from deputies. In the early morning hours of Saturday, August 6, deputies responded to the area of 16th and Jersey Avenues to investigate a report of a man — later identified as Richard Martinez — abandoning his vehicle in the middle of the road.
Clovis police release bodycam video in woman's death
The woman, 35-year-old Isabel De la Torre, died after being restrained by officers. Her family has filed a lawsuit, claiming excessive force by Clovis police.
KMPH.com
Man arrested once again on repeated ag thefts in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he is responsible for repeated ag thefts in Tulare County. 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay was taken into custody on Monday, just a few weeks after a prior arrest on the same charges. Back in March, deputies...
Man found guilty for attempted murder of officers on Tule River Reservation
A man has been found guilty of attempted murder of multiple law enforcement officers on the Tule River Reservation back in 2011.
DA: Fresno man facing 20 years for freeway shooting
FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney has announced that Shane Enrique Bernal, 30, of Fresno was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno-based criminal street gang. Officials say that in May of 2020, Bernal, a gang member, pulled up next to […]
GV Wire
Kern County Man Gets 12 Years for Illegal Sequoia Marijuana Grow
An illegal marijuana grower no longer will be free to destroy the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, received a 12-year sentence on Friday from U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston in a Fresno courtroom. Florez’s sentence followed his guilty pleas in April to illegally growing marijuana...
L.A. Weekly
Tatiana Smith Involved, Motorcyclist Dead after Fatal Crash on Highway 198 [Visalia, CA]
27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Eaton Road. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m., near Eaton Road on August 6th. Per reports, a man was riding a Harley Davidson west on the road when a Jeep slowed down to make a turn in front of him. The motorcyclist attempted to pass the vehicle but failed to do so and ended up collided with the Jeep.
Man grabbed by K-9, arrested after trying to escape from deputies in Kings County
A man has been arrested after trying to run away from Kings County deputies over the weekend.
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in southwest Fresno, police say
Fresno police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting near a business in the area of Annadale and Elm.
Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Fresno gas station
A man now knows his punishment following a deadly shooting outside a Fresno gas station.
GV Wire
11 Years Later, Porterville Man Convicted for Shootout With Deputies
After nearly 11 years of delays by his defense lawyers, a Porterville man faces life in prison for the attempted murder of law enforcement officers on the Tule River Reservation. A Tulare County jury returned guilty verdicts on Monday against Marwin McDarment, 44, on multiple felony charges stemming from his...
