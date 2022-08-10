ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Westfield Starfires fall to Vermont Lake Monsters in second playoff game of series

By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
westernmassnews.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Mass. gaming commission meets to discuss next steps on sports betting

Costly share bike vandalism in Holyoke under investigation. Rattlesnake spotted on Quarry Road in West Springfield. A West Springfield man is sharing his story after spotting a large rattlesnake on Quarry Road while taking a walk. South Hadley marina benefiting from drought conditions. Updated: 12 hours ago. The U.S. Drought...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley marina benefiting from drought conditions

A West Springfield man is sharing his story after spotting a large rattlesnake on Quarry Road while taking a walk. Investigators have been able to determine the cause of an early morning fire that sent one person to the hospital in Palmer on Wednesday. Mass. Gaming Commission meets to discuss...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield’s Forest Park Pool to remain open for extra week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Forest Park Pool will stay open an additional week. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan made the announcement Thursday morning and said that the swimming pool will now be open through Sunday, August 21. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westfield, MA
Sports
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Vermont State
westernmassnews.com

Northampton officials warn against swimming at Greenway Park boat launch

Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident. The repainting of the lines is in a different area than where the fatal crash occurred, but the goal is to prevent crashes, slow down traffic, and make sure people see where the lines are. Updated: 4...
westernmassnews.com

Thursday morning news update

In this update, Governor Charlie Baker officially signed sports betting into law on Wednesday, Holyoke's popular bike share program has recently been the target of vandalism, and the city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thursday afternoon news update

In this update, Governor Charlie Baker officially signed sports betting into law on Wednesday, Holyoke's popular bike share program has recently been the target of vandalism, and the city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley

Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident. The repainting of the lines is in a different area than where the fatal crash occurred, but the goal is to prevent crashes, slow down traffic, and make sure people see where the lines are. Updated: 4...
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont Lake Monsters#Westfield Starfires#Wggb Wshm
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The committee for the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade hosted their kick-off event at Palate Restaurant on Boston Road Wednesday evening. The event celebrates 32 years of Puerto Rican culture in Springfield. Various people were honored throughout the event, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno came to address...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019. Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
westernmassnews.com

Investigators determine cause of Palmer fire

A West Springfield man is sharing his story after spotting a large rattlesnake on Quarry Road while taking a walk. South Hadley marina benefiting from drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning and it showed a ‘moderate’ drought in western Massachusetts. Mass. Gaming Commission meets...
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley

Reaction continues to pour in after a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty on Tuesday. Governor Charlie Baker signs Mass. sports betting legislature into law. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Wednesday, Governor Baker signed the legislation that would make legalize sports betting in the Bay State.
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield. In Springfield, Baystate Medical Center held a free health fair in honor of National Health Center Week. This year’s theme is “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”. On Wednesday, the first of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Big E officials looking to fill hundreds of positions for 2022 fair

Legal expert explains what’s to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict. A verdict was delivered Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver who was on trial for a 2019 crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Chicopee Police respond to shots fired call...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Part of Easthampton road to be closed for crash investigation

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Northampton Street in Easthampton will be closed Thursday night as part of an ongoing crash investigation. Police said the area from West Street to Florence Road will be closed from 7 to 8 p.m. The investigation continues after two people were killed in...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man suspected in Bennington, Vermont murder turns himself in

BENNINGTON, Vermont (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man suspected in the murder of a Vermont man has turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday. According to the Bennington Police Department, 28-year-old Raul Cardona of Springfield, Mass. turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday. He was then arrested and charged with second-degree...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools

On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting in the Commonwealth. Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees. Updated: 5 hours ago. The event celebrates 32 years of Puerto Rican culture in Springfield. Zhukovskyy remains behind bars pending immigration hearing.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy