Greenwood, AR

5NEWS

Students in Oklahoma heading back to the classroom

SALLISAW, Okla. — School is back in session for parts of Oklahoma with students ready to get the year going. “I’m really excited. Especially for academics this year, that’s like my thing,” said high school senior Sadie Caujhman. Sadie Caujhman is a senior at Sallisaw High...
SALLISAW, OK
5NEWS

Three-year-old child dies in Logan County camper fire

ROSEVILLE, Arkansas — According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, a three-year-old child died on Saturday after a camper caught fire. On Aug. 6, the Roseville Fire Department responded to a report of a camper on fire in the area. The camper was fully engulfed when fire responders arrived and the three-year-old had died, deputies said in a statement.
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

5 arrests made in connection to Fort Smith shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department announced multiple arrests were made in a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to Fort Smith Police, officers responded to a residential burglary where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Ct. Police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and no injuries have been reported at this time.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Albert Pike in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Aug. 6. It took place at around 9:20 p.m. on Albert Pike and Rogers Avenue. Police say all eastbound lanes of traffic were impacted for about 40 minutes before reopening. The...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Water usage at record-high in Arkansas

LOWELL, Ark. — We are finally seeing some relief with rain and cooler temperatures, but water usage has been at record highs all month across Arkansas. Even with water use rising, both major water suppliers in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas say there isn't a shortage of water.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Clarksville motel guests thankful after escaping fire

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Viewers sent in videos and pictures from the start of the fire sending up smoke that could be seen for miles. “I’ve never seen it…it was like you could tell it was over with. With the flames coming out, they had two dormers that were starting to collapse,” said hotel guest, Gary Hamilton.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fire breaks out at Best Western in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to control a fire at Best Western Motel in Clarksville. The fire happened in the afternoon of Friday, July 29. The Clarksville Police Department asks everyone to stay clear of South Rogers Street. The Johnson County Sheriff says deputies kicked in many...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
5NEWS

