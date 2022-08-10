Read full article on original website
Students in Oklahoma heading back to the classroom
SALLISAW, Okla. — School is back in session for parts of Oklahoma with students ready to get the year going. “I’m really excited. Especially for academics this year, that’s like my thing,” said high school senior Sadie Caujhman. Sadie Caujhman is a senior at Sallisaw High...
Election results | Fort Smith Board of Directors Position 5 Seat
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The field has been narrowed down to two candidates for the at-Large Position 5 Seat for the Fort Smith Board of Directors. Incumbent Robyn Dawson and Christina Catsavis were the two top-vote earners in the primary election that concluded Tuesday, Aug. 9. Dawson got 31%...
Three-year-old child dies in Logan County camper fire
ROSEVILLE, Arkansas — According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, a three-year-old child died on Saturday after a camper caught fire. On Aug. 6, the Roseville Fire Department responded to a report of a camper on fire in the area. The camper was fully engulfed when fire responders arrived and the three-year-old had died, deputies said in a statement.
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
5 arrests made in connection to Fort Smith shooting
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department announced multiple arrests were made in a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to Fort Smith Police, officers responded to a residential burglary where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Ct. Police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and no injuries have been reported at this time.
160 miles of yard sales taking place for Bargains Galore on 64 event
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. August 11-13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles are taking place along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
Fort Smith Police respond to car crash at 54th and Kelley Highway
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are responding to a car crash involving injuries and causing delays. Fort Smith officers are at the scene of a two-car injury accident that occurred at 54th and Kelley Highway. Police say one individual is being transported to a local hospital for...
Crawford Co. residents without water after issues at Lee Creek Treatment Plant
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Some residents in the River Valley woke up Friday, Aug. 5, without water. According to Van Buren utilities director Steve Dufresne, residents north of Interstate 40 along Highway 59 in Crawford County are experiencing a water outage. Customers in Van Buren, Cedarville and Rudy share the same water system and are all dealing with the outage.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Albert Pike in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Aug. 6. It took place at around 9:20 p.m. on Albert Pike and Rogers Avenue. Police say all eastbound lanes of traffic were impacted for about 40 minutes before reopening. The...
Arkansas deputy making full recovery after shooting | 'It spun me clockwise'
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A Johnson County Deputy was shot just two days ago while responding to a call in Knoxville, Arkansas. “There is no doubt about the power of prayers. There is no doubt that it was God himself that steered that round to the path of least resistance,” said Lt. Brent Scott.
Logan County Sheriff announces arrest made in case of woman found dead inside home
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced an arrest has been made in a murder that occurred Sunday, Aug. 7. The LCSO says the 911 Dispatch received a call on Sunday that a woman was shot and deceased at a house on East State Highway 10 east of Magazine.
Water usage at record-high in Arkansas
LOWELL, Ark. — We are finally seeing some relief with rain and cooler temperatures, but water usage has been at record highs all month across Arkansas. Even with water use rising, both major water suppliers in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas say there isn't a shortage of water.
Clarksville motel guests thankful after escaping fire
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Viewers sent in videos and pictures from the start of the fire sending up smoke that could be seen for miles. “I’ve never seen it…it was like you could tell it was over with. With the flames coming out, they had two dormers that were starting to collapse,” said hotel guest, Gary Hamilton.
Fire breaks out at Best Western in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to control a fire at Best Western Motel in Clarksville. The fire happened in the afternoon of Friday, July 29. The Clarksville Police Department asks everyone to stay clear of South Rogers Street. The Johnson County Sheriff says deputies kicked in many...
Arkansas State Police investigates officer-involved shooting, suspect in custody
KNOXVILLE, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to an address on Ivy Lane in Knoxville on Saturday, July 31. They said they responded to the address, which is off Jenkins Ferry Road, to investigate a possible theft and serve a felony warrant. When deputies attempted...
