Cubs score early, defeat Reds in ‘Field of Dreams’ game
Nick Madrigal singled three times and drove in a run, and starter Drew Smyly tossed five shutout innings to lead
Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
MJ Melendez homers to lead Royals past White Sox
MJ Melendez hit a home run in the seventh inning as the Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-3 Wednesday
Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle
St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
Padres use two big innings to pummel Giants 13-7
The San Diego Padres, paced by a three-run home run by Brandon Drury and a two-run homer by Austin Nola,
Ben Gamel’s 3 RBIs help Pirates get past D-backs
Ben Gamel drove in three runs and Kevin Newman had three hits as the Pittsburgh Pirates notched a 6-4 victory
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
Dodgers blast Twins for 10th straight victory
Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Joey Gallo hit home runs Wednesday and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their season-best winning
Albert Pujols homers, leads Cardinals past Rockies
Albert Pujols homered and finished with four hits, Nolan Arenado also went deep among his three hits, and the St.
