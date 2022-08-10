ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Kyle Farmer
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Austin Romine
Person
Aristides Aquino
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Donovan Solano
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Reds#Cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy