Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Gators prep for scrimmage on Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s beneficial for a football team to keep practices competitive, but nothing gets a player fired up like actual game situations. The Gators receive that on Saturday when the team plays its first intrasquad scrimmage of fall camp. The Gators will temporarily move from the monotony of the practice facility to the game environment of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. They’ll split the team in half, keep score, and maybe even call penalties.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As hurricane season approaches its peak, high school football teams in North Central Florida are preparing for the mother of all twisters. The Bradford Tornadoes are blaring the sirens for their opponents. “This year we gonna bring a lot to the table this year just by...
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Keystone Heights Indians

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - For the past three seasons, Keystone Heights has quietly been a model of consistency. The Indians are 23-8 since 2019, making the playoffs each year. However, this fall, their biggest competition isn’t lining up against them. “We graduated 15 seniors, 6 of them 2...
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
WCJB

“What’s Up” with K-Country 8/12

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Outdoor Expo Brew at the zoo and 10 years of the Red Shoe. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GHF’s latest class, ‘AMP’d 45′, introduces the use of zone technology in HIIT workouts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This month, Gainesville Health and Fitness unveiled its newest boutique studio and training program.  Gilliam Brown joined us to tell us what you can expect the next time you head to the gym. AMP’D 45 is a high-intensity class  using zone technology so it’s a heart-based monitor workout. Monday through Saturday they have all kinds of workouts for their members and for those who want to join the class, but its basically different intervals to help build strength, build cardiovascular endurance, and to also build confidence both in the class and also in the gym on their own as well. The exercises apply to how the body moves day to day so they can apply these strength moves, a lot of these agility moves and cardio endurance moves to their everyday life as well.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now. The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Crystal, Big Boy, & Deidre

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have the beautiful four-year-old Crystal.  She loves compliments and is oh-so-sweet. Next, we have Crystal’s best bud: Big Boy.  This eight-year-old doggo is so...
WCJB

Person of interest identified in Live Oak double murder investigation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A month after a double murder in Suwannee County, sheriff’s deputies have a person of interest in the case. The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on Friday on the homicide investigation into a man and woman who were shot and killed in their car in Live Oak on July 9.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Historical Commission has two open seats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is hiring two positions for the county’s Historical Commission. Resident history buffs are encouraged to apply to be on Alachua County’s Historical Commission. The two open seats on the commission will last for two and three years. The commission assists with research...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City Police investigating shots fired

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating shots fired in the area. Officers went to the scene at Northeast Joe Coney Terrace at about 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers found several shell casings in the roadways and a bullet hole in the garage door of a home.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Palatka man arrested after police raid

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka. Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive. . During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with...
PALATKA, FL

