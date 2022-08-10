ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Six Flags shooting: At least three people shot by gunman at Chicago amusement park

At least three people were shot outside the Six Flags Great America theme park in Gurnee, Illinois on Sunday evening.The shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot, which immediately drove away, according to park officials.Two of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital while the third person reportedly refused to accept medical attention.“Park security and on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation officers responded immediately. Law enforcement is investigating,” Six Flags said in a statement. The shooting prompted a heavy police deployment at the park and led to chaos among the visitors. The park was closed...
GURNEE, IL
CBS DFW

1 dead, another woman injured in East Texas head-on collision

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - A head-on collision on Aug. 8 left one woman dead and another injured 1.5 miles south of Chandler in Henderson County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler dead at the scene. Investigators said while traveling north on FM315, her Toyota Camry crossed over into the southbound lane. It struck Tausha Redic's Kia. The 53-year-old was injured and taken to UT Health East Texas.Police haven't said why Hamilton crossed into the other lane. The investigation is ongoing.
Public Safety
AOL Corp

1 dead, 17 hurt when car hits crowd at benefit in Pa.

A male drove through a crowd gathered for a fundraising event Saturday, killing one person and injuring 17, before fatally attacking a woman in a neighboring borough, Pennsylvania authorities said. The suspect, whose identity was being withheld, is in custody, state police said. Officials have not said what charges he...
BERWICK, PA

