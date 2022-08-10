Read full article on original website
Six Flags shooting: At least three people shot by gunman at Chicago amusement park
At least three people were shot outside the Six Flags Great America theme park in Gurnee, Illinois on Sunday evening.The shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot, which immediately drove away, according to park officials.Two of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital while the third person reportedly refused to accept medical attention.“Park security and on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation officers responded immediately. Law enforcement is investigating,” Six Flags said in a statement. The shooting prompted a heavy police deployment at the park and led to chaos among the visitors. The park was closed...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Louisiana Attorney General Drops Charges Against Motorist Struck 18 Times By State Trooper’s Flashlight
The Louisiana Attorney General’s office dismissed all charges Monday against Aaron Larry Bowman related to a 2019 incident when he was assaulted by former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown during a traffic stop, according to KNOE. Last summer, body camera footage that was kept secret for more than two...
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
Man killed in an Arlington shooting has now been identified
The man killed in an Arlington shooting over the weekend has now been identified. Daniel Salinas was killed by a shotgun blast in an apartment on Sanford Street a few blocks from AT&T Stadium.
1 dead, another woman injured in East Texas head-on collision
CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - A head-on collision on Aug. 8 left one woman dead and another injured 1.5 miles south of Chandler in Henderson County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler dead at the scene. Investigators said while traveling north on FM315, her Toyota Camry crossed over into the southbound lane. It struck Tausha Redic's Kia. The 53-year-old was injured and taken to UT Health East Texas.Police haven't said why Hamilton crossed into the other lane. The investigation is ongoing.
Body found inside burning Plano home
Plano investigators have a mystery on their hands after a body was found inside a home that caught fire on Wednesday. The home is on Gardengrove Court near Custer and West 15th.
Woman arrested for White Settlement motel stabbing, victim is in the hospital
A woman is now jailed in Tarrant County where another woman was stabbed at a Motel 6 in White Settlement Thursday night. Police got the call just past 7 p.m.
Man suspected in baby formula theft turns himself in to McKinney Police
A man suspected of stealing a package containing baby formula from a home in McKinney has turned himself in stating he had no use for the baby formula.
Former SPD captain was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit-and-run while still employed by the police department
Shreveport, LA – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. His name is James Tipton and he was charged with criminal mischief and is scheduled to appear in court. On June 29, Captain James Tipton of...
Man jailed over July murder in east Dallas
A man is now behind bars in Dallas where a man was gunned down last month on Florence Street near Good Latimer. Police have been looking for Alexander Trujillo since July 26th when Xavier Yvanez was found dead
1 dead, 17 hurt when car hits crowd at benefit in Pa.
A male drove through a crowd gathered for a fundraising event Saturday, killing one person and injuring 17, before fatally attacking a woman in a neighboring borough, Pennsylvania authorities said. The suspect, whose identity was being withheld, is in custody, state police said. Officials have not said what charges he...
3 Person Hospitalised Following A Five-Vehicle Crash In North Marshall (Marshall, TX)
Henderson Fire and Police responded to a five-vehicle crash in North Marshall. According to the officials, three victims were transported to the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
