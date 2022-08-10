Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Related
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police find missing endangered elderly man
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday night that they’ve found an endangered elderly man that was reported missing. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was reported missing Sunday afternoon. Police believe the man was heading to New York or Massachusetts. However, there’s no word on...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police investigate motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a highway single motorcycle crash left someone with “serious injuries” Saturday afternoon. The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 South, North of Thurbers Street. The crash is under investigation. We’ll keep you updates as more information...
ABC6.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Interstate 95 in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Saturday a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence. The single-motorcycle crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the south side of I-95, north of Thurbers Avenue. No further information was immediately released. ABC 6...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Two accused of forging signatures for Rhode Island governor candidate set to appear in court
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Two North Kingstown residents accused of forging signatures for a Rhode Island governor candidate are set to appear in court Friday. Police said Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn, both 18 years old, forged signatures of Jamestown residents on nomination papers for Zachary Hurwitz. The Jamestown...
ABC6.com
Tractor-trailer rollover on Massachusetts Turnpike causes major spill in Boston
BOSTON (WLNE) — A rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Saturday morning left cans and bottles of alcohol all over. The tractor-trailer crash happened on Interstate 90 eastbound at about 6:30 a.m. State police said the tractor-trailer was carrying a load of cans and bottles that ended...
ABC6.com
Masked suspect seen on surveillance video trying to break into Dartmouth home
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Dartmouth Police Department asked for the publics help identifying a suspect seen on camera trying to break into a house early Sunday morning. Police said the masked suspect tried to break into a home near Crapo Field at about 3 a.m. The department also...
ABC6.com
2 people taken to Rhode Island Hospital after car crash in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston Fire Department said two people were taken to Rhode Island hospital after a car crash late Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Doric Avenue and Broadmoor Road just before midnight. Firefighters said Cranston police officers were also on the scene.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
ABC6.com
Person seen on surveillance video breaking into salon in Somerset
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Somerset police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who’s seen on camera breaking into a salon earlier this week. The break-in happened at the CHIC SALON on Wilbur Avenue just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. The surveillance footage shows the...
ABC6.com
Police: 2 juveniles crash possibly stolen car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a fence in Providence early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Public and Milk streets. Providence police said two juveniles crashed the car that was possibly stolen. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed one person...
ABC6.com
Arrest made in Providence East Side burglaries, suspect faces similar charges in East Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested Friday in connection to a string of robberies in Providence, according to authorities. East Providence Police Lt. Michael Rapoza told ABC 6 News that Kevin Cunha will be facing charges for the burglaries on the East Side. Rapoza said Cunha, who’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Cumberland police find missing endangered elderly man
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cumberland Police Department said they found an elderly man who went missing Saturday. Police said 86-year-old Asuncion Gomez was last seen in the area of Abbot Street before he went missing. “Mr. Gomez has been located and is Ok. Thank you for sharing and...
ABC6.com
Dighton man accused of assaulting gas station workers in Auburn
AUBURN, Mass. (WLNE) — Auburn police said Wednesday that they arrested a Dighton man who is accused of assaulting a gas station clerk and her mother. Police said that 30-year-old Kyle Fitta was charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of malicious destruction of property.
ABC6.com
Warwick officers to take part in body cam program next week
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced their participation in the body cam pilot program that will begin next week. Starting Tuesday, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months. Body cams will be on the road 24 hours a day. After...
ABC6.com
Warwick police to take part in body cam pilot program
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department said Friday it will be participating in a body cam pilot program. Chief Bradford Connor said the program will begin Tuesday. During the trial, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months and body cameras will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
New mobile medical unit to help fight opioid crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a new mobile medical unit Sunday to help fight the opioid crisis. The medical unit belongs to the Codac Behavioral Healthcare and is available to Rhode Islanders every day. The Department of Health said “You can access medications...
ABC6.com
Missing teen found, North Providence police say
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department said a missing teen was found Saturday evening. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing. McDonald is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown straight...
ABC6.com
Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
ABC6.com
2022 Rhode Island primary election voter’s guide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the 2022 Rhode Island primary election around the corner, ABC 6 News wants to help you be prepared to cast your vote. The state primary allows Rhode Islanders to choose nominees from both the Republican and Democratic parties in races ranging from the governor, to local offices and representatives, to the Ocean State’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which will be open after Rep. Jim Langevin announced he will not run for reelection.
Comments / 0