ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police find missing endangered elderly man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday night that they’ve found an endangered elderly man that was reported missing. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was reported missing Sunday afternoon. Police believe the man was heading to New York or Massachusetts. However, there’s no word on...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police investigate motorcycle crash on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a highway single motorcycle crash left someone with “serious injuries” Saturday afternoon. The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 South, North of Thurbers Street. The crash is under investigation. We’ll keep you updates as more information...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lancaster, MA
City
Lakeville, MA
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
Lakeville, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

2 people taken to Rhode Island Hospital after car crash in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston Fire Department said two people were taken to Rhode Island hospital after a car crash late Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Doric Avenue and Broadmoor Road just before midnight. Firefighters said Cranston police officers were also on the scene.
CRANSTON, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Pereira
Person
Chris Sununu
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Person seen on surveillance video breaking into salon in Somerset

SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Somerset police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who’s seen on camera breaking into a salon earlier this week. The break-in happened at the CHIC SALON on Wilbur Avenue just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. The surveillance footage shows the...
SOMERSET, MA
ABC6.com

Police: 2 juveniles crash possibly stolen car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a fence in Providence early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Public and Milk streets. Providence police said two juveniles crashed the car that was possibly stolen. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed one person...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Negligent Homicide#Criminal Defense#Roger Williams University
ABC6.com

Cumberland police find missing endangered elderly man

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cumberland Police Department said they found an elderly man who went missing Saturday. Police said 86-year-old Asuncion Gomez was last seen in the area of Abbot Street before he went missing. “Mr. Gomez has been located and is Ok. Thank you for sharing and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Dighton man accused of assaulting gas station workers in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. (WLNE) — Auburn police said Wednesday that they arrested a Dighton man who is accused of assaulting a gas station clerk and her mother. Police said that 30-year-old Kyle Fitta was charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of malicious destruction of property.
AUBURN, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick officers to take part in body cam program next week

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced their participation in the body cam pilot program that will begin next week. Starting Tuesday, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months. Body cams will be on the road 24 hours a day. After...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick police to take part in body cam pilot program

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department said Friday it will be participating in a body cam pilot program. Chief Bradford Connor said the program will begin Tuesday. During the trial, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months and body cameras will...
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

New mobile medical unit to help fight opioid crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a new mobile medical unit Sunday to help fight the opioid crisis. The medical unit belongs to the Codac Behavioral Healthcare and is available to Rhode Islanders every day. The Department of Health said “You can access medications...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Missing teen found, North Providence police say

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department said a missing teen was found Saturday evening. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing. McDonald is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown straight...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

2022 Rhode Island primary election voter’s guide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the 2022 Rhode Island primary election around the corner, ABC 6 News wants to help you be prepared to cast your vote. The state primary allows Rhode Islanders to choose nominees from both the Republican and Democratic parties in races ranging from the governor, to local offices and representatives, to the Ocean State’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which will be open after Rep. Jim Langevin announced he will not run for reelection.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy