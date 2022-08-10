ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Fans travel from out of state for Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On day two of the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, teams from around the world represented their hometowns. It's not just a game, but a cultural experience. That's what most of the families, friends, and supporters of these 12 teams competing in the Softball World Series tournament will gain.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Sports
Winterville, NC
Government
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
County
Pitt County, NC
State
Florida State
Greenville, NC
Sports
City
Winterville, NC
Greenville, NC
Government
Pitt County, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
wcti12.com

To the Rescue: Clarence is a big ol' boy

NEW BERN, Craven County — A well-behaved big ol’ boy is looking for a family to call his own. Craven Pamlico Animal Service Center's Duane Bremiller said Clarence is around 11 months old and almost 100 pounds. He came into the shelter as a stray and they thought his owner would soon be in touch to pick him up.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

ENC high school prepares for semester with new safety rules

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — One school in Onslow County is making changes to their safety protocols. Jacksonville High School students will no longer be allowed to use their cell phones during school hours. Students at Jacksonville High School will not only have to cut their cell phones off during...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Percy Edwards
wcti12.com

NC deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest on Tuesday

GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A procession honored fallen Wayne County Deputy Sergeant Matthew Fishman before he was laid to rest. Fishman was killed in the line of duty in a shooting last Monday. The shooting also injured 2 other Wayne County Deputies who, following a stay at ECU Health, are now recovering at home.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Marine honored for saving the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro

A New Bern Marine has been awarded the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal after he saved the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro in May. According to officials with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Jefferson Ortiz, 38, was driving with his wife on Highway 43 when he noticed that traffic in front of him was coming to a halt and people were gathered in a field.
VANCEBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Local Community College offers tuition-free trade school program

NEW BERN, Craven County — People in Craven County have the opportunity to learn a new trade before connecting with future employers, with no tuition costs. Funding was recently provided to Craven Community College to launch their Volt Toolbelt Trust Scholarship program. According to Craig Ramey, Director of Communications...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Man wanted in recent ENC breaking and entering case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for the suspect in a recent breaking and entering. Anyone that recognizes the man involved is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Girls Lost
wcti12.com

Jacksonville crash linked to stolen car and gunshots

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — On Tuesday, August 9th, around 5:30 P.M., Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two vehicles speeding down Piney Green Road, firing shots at each other. The vehicles were described as being in the area of Halltown Road and Piney Green. As deputies responded, another report of a single car crash was reported. According to the Sheriff's Office, the callers said that four black men jumped from the wrecked vehicle and ran away.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Havelock man jailed for meth and heroin possession

NEW BERN, Craven County — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man caught with meth and heroin. On Tuesday, Craven County deputies searched a vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. 70 Highway near the Cove City exit. Scotty Hastings, 40, of Havelock is charged with...
HAVELOCK, NC
wcti12.com

Two men arrested in Onslow County on drug charges

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office’s General Crimes Unit, Crime Reduction Team, Drug Enforcement Unit and the NCIS Special Operations Unit, conducted an undercover drug operation which resulted in the arrest of two men for selling illegal narcotics. After a drug investigation on August 9th, a traffic stop was...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
wcti12.com

ENC man charged with statutory rape

In August of 2022, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau started an investigation into a sexual assault involving a 12-year-old child. After an investigation and an interview with the suspect, Deriante Raquan Gooding, 18, of Distant Creek Court New Bern, was arrested for first degree statutory rape of a child under 13 and disseminating obscene material to a child under 13.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy