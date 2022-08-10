A New Bern Marine has been awarded the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal after he saved the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro in May. According to officials with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Jefferson Ortiz, 38, was driving with his wife on Highway 43 when he noticed that traffic in front of him was coming to a halt and people were gathered in a field.

VANCEBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO