Springfield, MO

Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Summerlike Weekend, Cooler Next Week

The weather will be heating up into the weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. It will be a perfect weekend to be on the lake, at the pool, or at the river. Sunny skies will be in full force today. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s or low 100s, thanks to the humidity. Make sure to drink plenty of water in the hot weather.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Hot Weather Breaks Down

The Ozarks have two more days of hot weather, but a front will bring cooler temperatures and unsettled weather by Monday night through Wednesday. It will be a perfect weekend to be on the lake, at the pool, or the river. Make sure to drink plenty of water in the hot weather. Sunday, there will be a few more clouds to kick off the day, especially near Lake Ozark, Salem, Mountain Grove, and West Plains, but the clouds will be thinning out as the day goes on, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. By Sunday, temperatures will be creeping closer to the triple-digits.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO

