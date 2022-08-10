Read full article on original website
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; what does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
KWCH.com
Building heat dome set to bring high heat back to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today we’ll see plentiful sunshine and warm high temperatures into the 90s statewide. The humidity will be low allowing for this afternoon to feel comfortable. We’ll begin trending toward 100 degrees as a building heat dome begins taking aim on Kansas...
Farmers Almanac Predicts A Cold, But Normal, Winter In Oklahoma
Farmers Almanac and Oklahoma have a uniquely at-odds relationship with each other. FA usually makes big bold claims about the pending long-term forecast and the Sooner State usually just does its own thing. The forecast is never wrong... it's the weather that just doesn't seem to cooperate as it should.
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field
The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
KFOR
A summer cold front will spark scattered thunderstorms across Oklahoma Tuesday.
A summer cold front is moving slowly south and an outflow boundary coming in from the east will produce scattered t’storms this afternoon and evening. There is NO official severe risk but just like yesterday can’t rule out marginal severe weather. I’ve highlighted an area in green on this map with the best chance for scattered t’storms developing this afternoon. The main threats will be damaging winds, lightning and brief heavy rain. Keep an eye to the sky!
Click2Houston.com
Another flood threat tomorrow
A much more quiet afternoon should see a few isolated storms popping up but none will likely be as strong as what we had last evening because the air has stabilized some after being worked over by the heavy storms yesterday. Later this evening, staying warm in the low 90s to upper 80s and any storms that have fired up should fizzle out.
‘Shivery, wet, slushy’ winter predicted for Tennessee by Farmer’s Almanac
Farmer's Almanac has released its predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season.
Cooler temperatures are on the way for North Texas ‘climatologically speaking’ NWS Fort Worth says
There's no second-guessing or questioning needed it's been a hot summer in North Texas and the heat is continuing into August, but when will some cooler temperatures be in the forecast?
abc7amarillo.com
'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — As Texans continue to experience sweltering heat, those wishing for cooler temperatures may find their wishes in this years Farmer's Almanac. Releasing its winter weather forecast "earlier than ever," the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, which hits the store shelves on August 15, is warning readers that this winter will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling.
adastraradio.com
Lack of Rain Causing Fire Issues in Central Kansas
RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires or of controlled burns getting out of control. Fire units in Reno County responded to rural fires. Around 1:45 p.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire...
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
Monday storms leave many rural homes without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
Exploring Kansas Outdoors: Tomatoes (or lack thereof) and fall hummingbirds
Our garden each year consists of six tomato plants, and some years, that’s all. Each winter, using a tried-and-true family recipe, we make tomato soup. So, all our tomatoes, minus a few for BLT’s are cut-up and frozen in one-gallon freezer bags for this winter’s soup. I usually plant my tomatoes early, mid-March to early April, using “Walls-of-Water,” plastic gadgets filled with water that provide each plant with its own little greenhouse. I’ve learned that here in Kansas, planting that early gets them setting fruit and producing tomatoes before the obnoxious hot weather. I plant “indeterminate” tomato plants which will live and continue to produce fruit until frost, allowing for a nice fall harvest also.
WIBW
Evergy to purchase Oklahoma wind farm benefitting Missouri customers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is in the midst of the purchase of an Oklahoma wind farm for $250 million, which will serve customers in western Missouri. Evergy says on Tuesday, Aug. 9, that a new partnership with both Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy will fund the $250 million purchase of the 199-megawatt Persimmon Creek Wind Farm in western Oklahoma.
Missouri home to one of best lakes for boating, study says
Boating is one of the ultimate summertime experiences, and Missouri might just have one of the best places to do it in the United States.
koamnewsnow.com
KOAM’s going on tour, stop by and say hi!
The KOAM “More Power” project is complete and it’s time to celebrate… with a tour!. Starting August 11, 2022, the KOAM crew will be stopping in 6 local cities to broadcast live. Each Thursday during the tour, tune in to KOAM News at Noon (on location weather), 5 and 6 (on location full newscasts).
Webb City to play rematch with Iowa in the Midwest Regional Championship
Wednesday morning, Webb City Little League 12U team claimed their spot in the Midwest Regional Championship game. They would await to see who they’d play against in the championship. The Iowa State champs are the team they will face in the championship. Webb City would defeat Iowa Wednesday, then Iowa would bounce back in a […]
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
