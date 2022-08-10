ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

KWCH.com

Building heat dome set to bring high heat back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today we’ll see plentiful sunshine and warm high temperatures into the 90s statewide. The humidity will be low allowing for this afternoon to feel comfortable. We’ll begin trending toward 100 degrees as a building heat dome begins taking aim on Kansas...
WICHITA, KS
Z94

Farmers Almanac Predicts A Cold, But Normal, Winter In Oklahoma

Farmers Almanac and Oklahoma have a uniquely at-odds relationship with each other. FA usually makes big bold claims about the pending long-term forecast and the Sooner State usually just does its own thing. The forecast is never wrong... it's the weather that just doesn't seem to cooperate as it should.
OKLAHOMA STATE
State
Kansas State
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
AccuWeather

Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field

The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
DUMAS, TX
KFOR

A summer cold front will spark scattered thunderstorms across Oklahoma Tuesday.

A summer cold front is moving slowly south and an outflow boundary coming in from the east will produce scattered t’storms this afternoon and evening. There is NO official severe risk but just like yesterday can’t rule out marginal severe weather. I’ve highlighted an area in green on this map with the best chance for scattered t’storms developing this afternoon. The main threats will be damaging winds, lightning and brief heavy rain. Keep an eye to the sky!
OKLAHOMA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Another flood threat tomorrow

A much more quiet afternoon should see a few isolated storms popping up but none will likely be as strong as what we had last evening because the air has stabilized some after being worked over by the heavy storms yesterday. Later this evening, staying warm in the low 90s to upper 80s and any storms that have fired up should fizzle out.
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — As Texans continue to experience sweltering heat, those wishing for cooler temperatures may find their wishes in this years Farmer's Almanac. Releasing its winter weather forecast "earlier than ever," the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, which hits the store shelves on August 15, is warning readers that this winter will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling.
TEXAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Lack of Rain Causing Fire Issues in Central Kansas

RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires or of controlled burns getting out of control. Fire units in Reno County responded to rural fires. Around 1:45 p.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Weather
Environment
KOLR10 News

Monday storms leave many rural homes without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
Hays Post

Exploring Kansas Outdoors: Tomatoes (or lack thereof) and fall hummingbirds

Our garden each year consists of six tomato plants, and some years, that’s all. Each winter, using a tried-and-true family recipe, we make tomato soup. So, all our tomatoes, minus a few for BLT’s are cut-up and frozen in one-gallon freezer bags for this winter’s soup. I usually plant my tomatoes early, mid-March to early April, using “Walls-of-Water,” plastic gadgets filled with water that provide each plant with its own little greenhouse. I’ve learned that here in Kansas, planting that early gets them setting fruit and producing tomatoes before the obnoxious hot weather. I plant “indeterminate” tomato plants which will live and continue to produce fruit until frost, allowing for a nice fall harvest also.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Evergy to purchase Oklahoma wind farm benefitting Missouri customers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is in the midst of the purchase of an Oklahoma wind farm for $250 million, which will serve customers in western Missouri. Evergy says on Tuesday, Aug. 9, that a new partnership with both Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy will fund the $250 million purchase of the 199-megawatt Persimmon Creek Wind Farm in western Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

KOAM’s going on tour, stop by and say hi!

The KOAM “More Power” project is complete and it’s time to celebrate… with a tour!. Starting August 11, 2022, the KOAM crew will be stopping in 6 local cities to broadcast live. Each Thursday during the tour, tune in to KOAM News at Noon (on location weather), 5 and 6 (on location full newscasts).
JOPLIN, MO
Power 95.9

Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE

