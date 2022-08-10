KAUNAKAKAI, Molokai — When Bridget Mowat moved to Molokai from Maui in 1976, a sandy beach offered a protective barrier between her home and the ocean. In the ensuing years, the beach has drastically shrunk. The sea is now threatening to swallow Mowat’s home in Kapa‘akea on Molokai’s south shore, a structure built on Hawaiian Home Lands where her in-laws once lived. She said her family secured the lease to the homestead in the late 1930s, and five generations currently live on the six-acre property that was once used to raise cattle.

HAWAII STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO