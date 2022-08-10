Read full article on original website
Related
Kailua House Candidates Want To Tame Tourism
House District 50 will gain a new representative this year as incumbent Patrick Branco vacates the seat to run for U.S. Congress. His successor will represent a district composed of Kailua and parts of Kaneohe Bay, a region of the Windward Coast flanked by one of the nation’s best beaches, as determined by Dr. Beach, whose annual rankings generate coverage from outlets like CNN Travel and ABC News.
Removing Voting Barriers Will Improve Health Care
In Hawaii, marginalized communities — such as Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders living in rural areas — not only suffer from disproportionately higher rates of chronic diseases and mortality than the general state population, but also grapple with historically low voter turnout. As we enter a crucial election...
Maui County Warns Lanai Resorts To Not Block Public Beach Access
Maui County has issued a warning and told Lanai Resorts, the company owned by billionaire Larry Ellison, to stop blocking access to Hulopoe Beach Park or risk facing a fine of $100,000, plus an additional $10,000 for each day it goes unaddressed. In Hawaii, it’s against the law for private...
Chad Blair: We Are About To Find Out If Negative Advertising Works In Hawaii
The most famous negative campaign advertisement in U.S. politics ran only once, but it is still remembered today. The 60-second video never actually mentions Barry Goldwater, the Republican candidate for president in 1964. Instead, it shows a young girl picking petals from a daisy as she attempts to count from 1 to 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Outside Spending Reaches Historic Levels In Race For Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District
WASHINGTON — Mainland groups are continuing to spend heavily on the Democratic primary race for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, which became an open seat in early May when U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele announced he was running for governor. Already, the amount of outside spending from special interests —...
Better Access To Public Records Among Proposals From GOP Candidates For Governor
Gary Cordery wants Hawaii’s executive branch to have more elected officials instead of government appointees, something seen in many other states beside Hawaii. Duke Aiona called for increased access to public records, even though he agreed with a recent decision by Gov. David Ige to veto a bill that would have made records cheaper for the public. Meanwhile, Heidi Tsuneyoshi called for limits on the governor’s powers and more funding for government ethics organizations.
Here’s What Climate Advocates Hope To See In Hawaii’s Next Governor
For Hawaii’s conservation and clean energy advocates, 2030 is an important year. By that point, officials say, the state will need to have cut its planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half, compared to 2005 levels, in order to stay on course and go carbon neutral as planned by 2045.
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Denby Fawcett: Political Candidates Need To Be More Open About Their Side Jobs
Starting in November, a new Hawaii law will ban all future governors and county mayors from holding outside employment. Similar legislation was introduced last year to outlaw Hawaii’s future lieutenant governors from outside work but it failed to win support. Outside gigs have been an issue this election season....
In Haleakala National Park, Crews Look To The Past To Understand The Present
The signs are so subtle that the untrained eye might not even notice. A section of flattened earth. An old rock wall. The grove of ulu and mango trees, so old they stopped producing fruit long ago. But to Rachel Hodara Nelson, each stone and subtle trace of a once-traveled...
Hey Oahu, Your Electric Bill Is About To Go Up
Oahu households can expect to see their monthly electricity bills increase by about 7% when Hawaiian Electric Co. shuts down the state’s last remaining coal-fired power plant on Sept. 1 and replaces it with another fossil fuel source: oil. The local utility released that official estimate Sunday. It represents...
Community Partnerships Can Be Vital To Schools — And Hard To Sustain
As the principal of Kalakaua Middle School in Kalihi, where nearly two-thirds of students are considered economically disadvantaged, Lorelei Aiwohi is always looking for ways to create new opportunities for her students. So when the principal at nearby Farrington High School connected her with an alumnus who wanted to start...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neal Milner: Can Hawaii Remain A 1980s Oasis In A Modern Political World?
Hawaii is in a long-time political bubble that will last through the coming midterms as well as the general election in November. After that, though, certainly by the 2024 elections, there is a strong chance that our bubble will burst. For now, while the rest of the country’s politics go...
Hawaii Is The Only State Not Seeking Federal Buyouts To Move Residents Away From Floods
KAUNAKAKAI, Molokai — When Bridget Mowat moved to Molokai from Maui in 1976, a sandy beach offered a protective barrier between her home and the ocean. In the ensuing years, the beach has drastically shrunk. The sea is now threatening to swallow Mowat’s home in Kapa‘akea on Molokai’s south shore, a structure built on Hawaiian Home Lands where her in-laws once lived. She said her family secured the lease to the homestead in the late 1930s, and five generations currently live on the six-acre property that was once used to raise cattle.
Candidate Q&A: Office of Hawaiian Affairs At-Large Trustee — John Waihe‘e IV
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from John Waihe‘e IV, candidate for Office of Hawaiian Affairs at-large trustee. The other...
Candidate Q&A: 2nd Congressional District — Joe Webster
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Joe Webster, Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, which covers rural Oahu...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuit Seeks Compensation For Inmates Over Hawaii’s Response to Covid-19
The Hawaii correctional system botched its response to the pandemic so badly that the state should pay compensation to prison and jail inmates who became infected with Covid-19 or died from the disease, according to a lawsuit filed in Circuit Court. The lawsuit filed in Honolulu by the firm of...
This Hawaii Super PAC Is Spending Millions To Defeat One Political Opponent This Year
A political group with ties to the construction industry and a history of running attack ads has launched a full-court press this year to sway voters in the race for lieutenant governor. Be Change Now, a super PAC funded by contractors who do business with the Hawaii Regional Council of...
Chad Blair: Lawmakers Don't Seem Interested In Doing Anything About Corruption
Civil Beat’s 2022 candidate Q&As have proven very popular with both candidates and readers. It’s clear from our traffic data that they are being well consumed in advance of the Aug. 13 primary, likely helping voters make their decisions. Because of all the political corruption cases of late...
Candidate Q&A: State House District 51 — Lisa Marten
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Lisa Marten, Democratic candidate for state House District 51, which includes Kailua, Lanikai,...
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 0