Hawaii State

Kailua House Candidates Want To Tame Tourism

House District 50 will gain a new representative this year as incumbent Patrick Branco vacates the seat to run for U.S. Congress. His successor will represent a district composed of Kailua and parts of Kaneohe Bay, a region of the Windward Coast flanked by one of the nation’s best beaches, as determined by Dr. Beach, whose annual rankings generate coverage from outlets like CNN Travel and ABC News.
KAILUA, HI
Removing Voting Barriers Will Improve Health Care

In Hawaii, marginalized communities — such as Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders living in rural areas — not only suffer from disproportionately higher rates of chronic diseases and mortality than the general state population, but also grapple with historically low voter turnout. As we enter a crucial election...
HAWAII STATE
Better Access To Public Records Among Proposals From GOP Candidates For Governor

Gary Cordery wants Hawaii’s executive branch to have more elected officials instead of government appointees, something seen in many other states beside Hawaii. Duke Aiona called for increased access to public records, even though he agreed with a recent decision by Gov. David Ige to veto a bill that would have made records cheaper for the public. Meanwhile, Heidi Tsuneyoshi called for limits on the governor’s powers and more funding for government ethics organizations.
HAWAII STATE
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood

Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
HONOLULU, HI
David Ige
Mike Victorino
Hey Oahu, Your Electric Bill Is About To Go Up

Oahu households can expect to see their monthly electricity bills increase by about 7% when Hawaiian Electric Co. shuts down the state’s last remaining coal-fired power plant on Sept. 1 and replaces it with another fossil fuel source: oil. The local utility released that official estimate Sunday. It represents...
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii Is The Only State Not Seeking Federal Buyouts To Move Residents Away From Floods

KAUNAKAKAI, Molokai — When Bridget Mowat moved to Molokai from Maui in 1976, a sandy beach offered a protective barrier between her home and the ocean. In the ensuing years, the beach has drastically shrunk. The sea is now threatening to swallow Mowat’s home in Kapa‘akea on Molokai’s south shore, a structure built on Hawaiian Home Lands where her in-laws once lived. She said her family secured the lease to the homestead in the late 1930s, and five generations currently live on the six-acre property that was once used to raise cattle.
HAWAII STATE
Candidate Q&A: State House District 51 — Lisa Marten

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Lisa Marten, Democratic candidate for state House District 51, which includes Kailua, Lanikai,...
KAILUA, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

