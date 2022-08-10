The city plans to take control on Aug. 22 of a Diamond Head Street that has become the focal point of a bitter neighborhood battle. The city will take over Leahi Avenue under a Hawaii statute that authorizes “any county or authorized personnel” to impose and enforce traffic regulations on private roads that have been used by the general public for at least six months, said Roger Morton, director of the city’s Department of Transportation Services.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO