Hawaii County, HI

Honolulu Civil Beat

Kailua House Candidates Want To Tame Tourism

House District 50 will gain a new representative this year as incumbent Patrick Branco vacates the seat to run for U.S. Congress. His successor will represent a district composed of Kailua and parts of Kaneohe Bay, a region of the Windward Coast flanked by one of the nation’s best beaches, as determined by Dr. Beach, whose annual rankings generate coverage from outlets like CNN Travel and ABC News.
KAILUA, HI
spectrumnews1.com

Hawaii reports 3,189 new COVID-19 cases statewide

Hawaii has reported 3,189 new cases of COVID-19 within the last week, bringing the statewide total to 332,822, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. Fourteen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,606. The bulk of the cases were reported on Oahu, with 2,262. Hawaii Island...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

2022 Primary Election Draws Near

There’s just three days left until the 2022 primary election, Saturday, Aug. 13. There have been 112,761 ballots issued to Hawai’i County voters this year, and according to the Office of the County Clerk Elections Division website, as of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, there have been 29,561 ballots returned. The counts are updated at the end of each workday.
HILO, HI
Honolulu County, HI
KITV.com

Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 well-known politicians face off in Democratic race for seat representing Aiea, Pearl City

A company awarded a COVID testing contract now under investigation for potential illegal political contributions. The company denies making any illegal campaign contributions, or reimbursing employees for them. Fueled by doubts, Republicans are volunteering in droves to serve as election observers. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Hawaii elections officials and...
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Gov. David Ige, mayors detail plans for $78M drug company opioid settlement

Gov. David Ige on Tuesday outlined plans for how the state will spend $78 million it's receiving from a multistate settlement reached with pharmaceutical industry companies over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. Ige said drug overdose deaths have exceeded traffic fatalities in Hawaiʻi this year. Drug overdoses, including...
HONOLULU, HI
wealthofgeeks.com

The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu’s Embattled Leahi Avenue Will Be Returning To City Control

The city plans to take control on Aug. 22 of a Diamond Head Street that has become the focal point of a bitter neighborhood battle. The city will take over Leahi Avenue under a Hawaii statute that authorizes “any county or authorized personnel” to impose and enforce traffic regulations on private roads that have been used by the general public for at least six months, said Roger Morton, director of the city’s Department of Transportation Services.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Maiava, De Luz Honored As YWCA 2022 Remarkable People

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 11th annual event was held in late July 28, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (BIVN) – Restaurateur Debra Ching Maiava and the late Dave De Luz, Sr. were recently honored as the YWCA of Hawaii Island’s 2022 Remarkable People.
HILO, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Civil Beat Editorial Board Interview: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

Editor’s note: The Civil Beat Editorial Board spoke on Wednesday with Rick Blangiardi, the mayor of the City and County of Honolulu. This interview has been edited for length and clarity and also for stories, including two already published earlier this week on hiring challenges and possible delays on the rail project. Blangiardi began by addressing his top agenda items.
HONOLULU, HI
The Flight Deal

United: San Francisco – Honolulu / Kauai / Kona / Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa). Starting $161 (Basic Economy) / $221 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

