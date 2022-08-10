Read full article on original website
Oahu voters question why their ballot box was moved
With three days left to go, officials say the number of ballots coming in for the primary election is ramping up. But some windward Oahu residents aren't happy about their ballot drop box being moved without notice.
Kailua House Candidates Want To Tame Tourism
House District 50 will gain a new representative this year as incumbent Patrick Branco vacates the seat to run for U.S. Congress. His successor will represent a district composed of Kailua and parts of Kaneohe Bay, a region of the Windward Coast flanked by one of the nation’s best beaches, as determined by Dr. Beach, whose annual rankings generate coverage from outlets like CNN Travel and ABC News.
Hawaii reports 3,189 new COVID-19 cases statewide
Hawaii has reported 3,189 new cases of COVID-19 within the last week, bringing the statewide total to 332,822, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. Fourteen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,606. The bulk of the cases were reported on Oahu, with 2,262. Hawaii Island...
2022 Primary Election Draws Near
There’s just three days left until the 2022 primary election, Saturday, Aug. 13. There have been 112,761 ballots issued to Hawai’i County voters this year, and according to the Office of the County Clerk Elections Division website, as of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, there have been 29,561 ballots returned. The counts are updated at the end of each workday.
Update to Hawaii couple who got $18,000 electric bill to pay for neighborhood streetlights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been six months since a Maili couple received a $18,000 bill from Hawaiian Electric Company to cover the streetlights in their neighborhood. KHON2 was first to report the issue back in February when Desha-Ann Kealoha and her husband said their home was the only one to receive this bill and that […]
Denby Fawcett: Political Candidates Need To Be More Open About Their Side Jobs
Starting in November, a new Hawaii law will ban all future governors and county mayors from holding outside employment. Similar legislation was introduced last year to outlaw Hawaii’s future lieutenant governors from outside work but it failed to win support. Outside gigs have been an issue this election season....
Honolulu City Council Candidates Spend Big Bucks On Campaigns As Primary Nears
Candidates vying for three seats on the Honolulu City Council have spent tens of thousands of dollars on campaign materials ranging from social media ads to personalized jar openers in the final weeks before the primary election on Saturday. The biggest spender last month was former council member Ron Menor,...
Hawaii County Follows Maui’s Lead, Decides To Ban These Types Of Sunscreens
More areas in Hawaii are banning certain sunscreens when a new law goes into effect later this year. Hawaii County passed a law banning the sale of non-mineral sunscreens. This means sunscreens containing any active ingredient other than titanium dioxide and zinc oxide will be banned from sale on Hawaii Island starting December 1.
Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
Please, Office Of Elections, Do The Math For Us On Primary Night
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino was visiting a Honolulu television newsroom recently when a reporter asked him how his reelection was going. Would there be a winner declared the night of Aug. 13?. Victorino corrected the reporter, telling him that under Maui County rules the top two finishers — regardless of...
Two Of Waikiki’s Oldest Beach Clubs Are Struggling To Come To Grips With Climate Change
In December 2020, after years of negotiating with its landlord to secure a long-term lease extension for its site in Waikiki near Diamond Head, the Outrigger Canoe Club sent some bad news to the landlord. A panel of Outrigger real estate experts had examined the club’s proposal and raised red...
2 well-known politicians face off in Democratic race for seat representing Aiea, Pearl City
A company awarded a COVID testing contract now under investigation for potential illegal political contributions. The company denies making any illegal campaign contributions, or reimbursing employees for them. Fueled by doubts, Republicans are volunteering in droves to serve as election observers. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Hawaii elections officials and...
Power outage in Kalihi area
According to the Hawaiian Electric Company, over a thousands customers are without power in the Kalihi area.
Gov. David Ige, mayors detail plans for $78M drug company opioid settlement
Gov. David Ige on Tuesday outlined plans for how the state will spend $78 million it's receiving from a multistate settlement reached with pharmaceutical industry companies over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. Ige said drug overdose deaths have exceeded traffic fatalities in Hawaiʻi this year. Drug overdoses, including...
Honolulu City Council will vote to limit commercial activity at popular beach park
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu City Council continues to crack down on commercial activity. It's set to discuss and vote Wednesday on whether Kokololio Beach Park will join the list of places on Oahu where tours and buses aren't allowed.
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
Honolulu’s Embattled Leahi Avenue Will Be Returning To City Control
The city plans to take control on Aug. 22 of a Diamond Head Street that has become the focal point of a bitter neighborhood battle. The city will take over Leahi Avenue under a Hawaii statute that authorizes “any county or authorized personnel” to impose and enforce traffic regulations on private roads that have been used by the general public for at least six months, said Roger Morton, director of the city’s Department of Transportation Services.
Maiava, De Luz Honored As YWCA 2022 Remarkable People
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 11th annual event was held in late July 28, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (BIVN) – Restaurateur Debra Ching Maiava and the late Dave De Luz, Sr. were recently honored as the YWCA of Hawaii Island’s 2022 Remarkable People.
The Civil Beat Editorial Board Interview: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi
Editor’s note: The Civil Beat Editorial Board spoke on Wednesday with Rick Blangiardi, the mayor of the City and County of Honolulu. This interview has been edited for length and clarity and also for stories, including two already published earlier this week on hiring challenges and possible delays on the rail project. Blangiardi began by addressing his top agenda items.
United: San Francisco – Honolulu / Kauai / Kona / Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa). Starting $161 (Basic Economy) / $221 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
