Medical News Today
Best pain medications for stroke patients
Some people experience pain after stroke (PAS). This is a challenging complication for doctors to treat because some pain medications are no longer safe to take after a person has a stroke. Some stroke medications can also interact with certain pain medications. The medications a doctor will suggest for PAS...
I Am A Brain Cancer Doctor. I Thought I Understood My Patients — Then I Got A Brain Tumor.
As I heard the sci-fi clangs and bellows of the MRI scanner, all that rang through my mind was the near-familiarity of this experience. As a neuro-oncologist, I have often listened to my patients’ experiences in MRI scanners, from the loud noises to the claustrophobic abyss, and seen their anxiety that preceded the results.
survivornet.com
Coughing Woman, 29, Prescribed Cough Syrup By Doctors Who Thought She Had ‘A Simple Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A woman sales manager had a persistent cough and was prescribed cough syrup and antibiotics; it later turned out to be lung cancer. Her symptoms included cough, swollen neck, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer deaths...
Medical News Today
What's to know about hemoglobin levels?
Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in red blood cells. Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to hemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to tissues in the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body does not have enough of the oxygen it needs to function. This condition is anemia.
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
A simple heart scan in old age may predict if you're at risk of dementia in the next 10 years, study finds
Simple heart scans may be able to predict your risk of being diagnosed dementia within a decade, a study suggests. Researchers found elderly people with abnormalities in their left atrium were a third more likely to develop the disease — even if they showed no sign of heart problems.
AboutLawsuits.com
Surgical Complications More Likely When Anesthesiologist Manage Overlapping Procedures
Anesthesiologists who handle overlapping procedures may be putting patients at an increased risk of experiencing surgical complications or death, according to the findings of a new study. Every surgical treatment requires an anesthesiologist, and the same anesthesia care team often treats or oversees multiple patients at the same time, resulting...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Emanuel: Educating patients diagnosed with cataracts is key for physicians
Matthew Emanuel, MD, of Glaucoma Associates of Texas, discusses some of the current trends in cataract surgery. He notes it is something that everyone deals with as they get older. It also can be an issue for pediatric patients. Emanuel also notes that it is important for physicians to be able to educate their patients on the disease.
Dear Doctor: Why are doctors waiting before performing surgery on my husband’s thoracic aortic aneurysm?
DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people do not survive a rupture of the aorta,” I’m scared. Why do they wait until 5.0 or rupture? Doctor says to test again in six months and just keep his blood pressure down. Shouldn’t he be careful about strenuous activities until repair? We can only wait at this point, it seems. -- C.G.
Medical News Today
What is a bladder stimulator?
A bladder stimulator is a device that may suit people who have an overactive bladder or those who cannot control their urge to urinate. Bladder stimulation can help with uncomfortable symptoms such as the inability to control urination. People can choose between two procedures if they opt for bladder stimulation....
Blood test taken within 24 hours of head injury can predict whether a person will die or suffer severe disability - and help doctor make life-saving treatment decisions
A breakthrough new blood test can quickly tell physicians a patients risk of dying or suffering severe complications from a head injury - and as a result allow them to act faster in certain high risk cases to save a life they may not have otherwise. A joint research team...
healio.com
Coronary endothelial dysfunction appears to be common in patients with INOCA
In a cohort of patients with ischemia and nonobstructive coronary arteries, nearly four of five had coronary endothelial dysfunction, researchers reported in Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions. In addition, nearly two-thirds had coronary artery spasm and nearly one-third had impaired adenosine-mediated vasodilation. “These results indicate the relevance to perform endothelial function testing...
2minutemedicine.com
Baricitinib reduces mortality risk in patients hospitalized with COVID-19
1. Baricitinib with usual care was associated with a 13% proportional reduction in mortality compared to treatment as usual care alone. 2. Baricitinib was associated with a higher discharge alive rate and lower progression to mechanical ventilation. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The RECOVERY study has tested multiple...
healio.com
Selexipag improves pulmonary vascular resistance, other hemodynamics in CTEPH
Selexipag improved pulmonary vascular resistance and other hemodynamic variables among patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, according to results published in European Respiratory Journal. However, there was no change in exercise capacity after treatment. “The results of this study suggest that selexipag is well tolerated and safe, and that it...
Medical News Today
New MRI imaging detects pregnancy complications as early as 10 weeks
Researchers have developed a new MRI imaging technique to assess placenta health in developing fetuses in early pregnancy. They found that the technique can reliably predict development complications and pregnancy risks. According to the study authors, the technique could be adapted to most MRI scanners, and thus be used to...
Medical News Today
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
ScienceBlog.com
Blood tests in newly brain-injured patients predict death, severe disability
Blood tests taken within 24 hours of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) flag which patients are likely to die and which patients are likely to survive with severe disability, according to a study headed by UC San Francisco, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan. Their results — available within minutes — may confirm the need for prompt surgical interventions or may help guide conversations with families in cases of devastating injury.
MedicalXpress
Two-medication strategy offers both benefit and risk after coronary artery bypass surgery
A new analysis shows that a combination of two anti-platelets drugs can benefit patients after the most common type of cardiac surgery—while also increasing the risk of potentially dangerous bleeding. This double-edged finding from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian investigators suggests physicians should carefully weigh the use of these medications after this procedure.
Medical News Today
All about multi-infarct dementia: Symptoms, causes, and more
Multi-infarct dementia (MID) is a form of vascular dementia. Vascular dementia occurs due to one or more strokes. MID can develop following multiple strokes. Dementia is the term for progressive diseases that cause a decline in cognitive ability. It can occur as part of various conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, or as a result of brain damage.
