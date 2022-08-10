ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage

With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo

The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
The Spun

Look: Video From Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Going Viral

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has certainly become more emotionally vulnerable in recent years. The MVP quarterback has been unafraid to reveal his opinions on a number of topics, often wading into conversations that could spark debate. Perhaps his rumored girlfriend has something to do with that. Rodgers' rumored...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

We're officially less than three full weeks away from Ohio State and Notre Dame squaring off in Columbus to open the 2022 season. There are a number of enticing matchups from Week 1 of the college football season, but this one is by far the most appetizing. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish are both ranked in the top five of the preseason Coaches Poll, and are expected to be in the mix for the College Football Playoff.
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change

Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
The Spun

Look: Bob Stoops Had Message For Oklahoma Fans Saturday

Only three Saturdays remain until Oklahoma welcomes UTEP to Norman and begins the Brent Venables era of Sooners Football. The Sooners had their fall scrimmage this past weekend and Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops was in attendance. While taking in the scenes, Stoops had a message for the Sooners - "Come out loud."
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Fame QB Reportedly Placed Into Hospice Care

Late Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player has been placed into hospice care. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City, his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City TV station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966. Dawson,...
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
The Spun

NFL World Using 1 Word To Describe The Cowboys Tonight

It's just the preseason, but the 2022 Dallas Cowboys are displaying a concerning trend in their preseason game tonight. The Cowboys were flagged nine times in the first half. It didn't stop there. The laundry was all over the field in the final two quarters as well. Unfortunately, "sloppy" is...
The Spun

The Spun

