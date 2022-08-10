Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage
With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo
The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
Look: Video From Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Going Viral
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has certainly become more emotionally vulnerable in recent years. The MVP quarterback has been unafraid to reveal his opinions on a number of topics, often wading into conversations that could spark debate. Perhaps his rumored girlfriend has something to do with that. Rodgers' rumored...
ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
We're officially less than three full weeks away from Ohio State and Notre Dame squaring off in Columbus to open the 2022 season. There are a number of enticing matchups from Week 1 of the college football season, but this one is by far the most appetizing. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish are both ranked in the top five of the preseason Coaches Poll, and are expected to be in the mix for the College Football Playoff.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change
Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation. "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby...
Novak Djokovic Reportedly Makes Decision On Cincinnati Tennis Tournament
Novak Djokovic's vaccination status has barred him from attending a number of events on the 2022 ATP Tour. So what's his decision ahead of next week's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio?. According to tennis insider Michal Samulski, Djokovic has withdrawn from the Cincinnati tennis tournament. Djokovic has not...
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
Look: Bob Stoops Had Message For Oklahoma Fans Saturday
Only three Saturdays remain until Oklahoma welcomes UTEP to Norman and begins the Brent Venables era of Sooners Football. The Sooners had their fall scrimmage this past weekend and Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops was in attendance. While taking in the scenes, Stoops had a message for the Sooners - "Come out loud."
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 5 Worst Teams
The 2022 college football season is now just a couple of weeks away. The regular season is set to begin at the end of the month, with several prominent contests taking place over the first few weeks of the season. Which college football teams are bound to have the worst...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
NFL Hall Of Fame QB Reportedly Placed Into Hospice Care
Late Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player has been placed into hospice care. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City, his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City TV station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966. Dawson,...
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NBC's Cris Collinsworth
It's a big day for the Collinsworth family. While Cris Collinsworth has consistently been one of the top football broadcasters in the sport, his son, Jac Collinsworth, is now joining the ranks. According to a report from the New York Post, Jac Collinsworth is set to become the play-by-play voice...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React
The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL World Using 1 Word To Describe The Cowboys Tonight
It's just the preseason, but the 2022 Dallas Cowboys are displaying a concerning trend in their preseason game tonight. The Cowboys were flagged nine times in the first half. It didn't stop there. The laundry was all over the field in the final two quarters as well. Unfortunately, "sloppy" is...
