ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Hundreds get first dose of Monkeypox vaccination in the Marigny

By Anna McAllister
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmVYa_0hBF1ijK00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A sea of people lined the sidewalk down Elysian Fields as The Phoenix Bar hosted a massive Monkeypox vaccination event.

“We were able to initially get 300 doses of the vaccine and we just found out — I don’t know how — we just got 200 additional doses kind of in the middle of the event,” said Adam Tatar, social media manager at The Phoenix Bar.

The event kicked off at 4 p.m. but despite the sweltering heat, folks started lining up at noon just to make sure they could roll up their sleeves and get their first dose.

Youth justice advocates worry about sending juveniles to Angola Prison

“It’s not on everyone’s radar right now, but you know, I thought, you know, I want to be ahead of the curve on this,” said attendee Jeff Malfatti.

Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported five new cases, bringing the state’s total to 88. While this doesn’t seem like much, the state believes there are likely many more undiagnosed cases.

Those who stood in line for hours to get the vaccine told us they didn’t mind the wait, they say they rather be safe than sorry.

“The gay community always has events going on, we’re always so close to each other, we’re always meeting up for social events, and it’s good that we’re protected because this is a skin-on-skin contact type of disease,” said attendee Jose Figueroa.

No, Causeway Police will not call and threaten to arrest you

“A friend of a friend who had Monkeypox and they said it’s very painful, it’s nothing to dismiss. I don’t want to be in that position, so that’s why I’m here, to get vaccinated,” said attendee Michael Atwater.

Those who received their first dose today also got a free shot of liquor.

According to event organizers, there will be another vaccination event for folks to get their second dose in about a month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Angola Prison#Diseases#General Health#The Phoenix Bar
WGNO

Councilman hosts gun buyback to combat violence

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — District C Councilman Freddie King hosted a gun buyback in Algiers in hopes of stopping the upward trend of violent crimes in the city. “We want to see those guns off the streets,” King said. “That’s one less gun in the hands of a dangerous person. That’s one less gun in […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy