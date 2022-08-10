ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Empire aim to beat Cobras when it matters most

The Albany Empire will host their second straight NAL title game on Saturday, looking to defend their championship in just their second year in the league. But to do it, they'll have to do something they haven't been able to do all year: beat the Carolina Cobras.
NEWS10 ABC

Lost hiker rescued near OK Slip Falls

Forest rangers from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a lost hiker report in Hamilton County. On the evening of Thursday, July 28, the DEC reported a rescue near Whortleberry Pond in the town of Indian Lake.
NEWS10 ABC

Budweiser Clydesdales visit Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Budweiser Clydesdales are returning at the Saratoga Race Course for first time in more than 15 years! The horses arrived in the Spa City on Monday. “It’s an honor to welcome the Budweiser Clydesdales back to Saratoga Race Course,” said Don Scott, NYRA Vice President of Marketing. “These horses […]
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
NEWS10 ABC

KFC opening new location in Troy

Kentucky Fried Chicken is opening a new location in Troy. The restaurant, located at 668 Hoosick Road, is set to open on Tuesday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m.
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region economist explains continuous drop in gas prices

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — They say don’t look a gift horse in the mouth, but it’s hard not to wonder how in just two months, gas prices have plummeted from an all time national high at $5.01 on average in June to $3.99 on Thursday, according to AAA. UAlbany Distinguished Economics Professor Kajal Lahiri says […]
