New stimulus bill would send New York families thousandsJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
NEWS10 ABC
Empire aim to beat Cobras when it matters most
The Albany Empire will host their second straight NAL title game on Saturday, looking to defend their championship in just their second year in the league. But to do it, they'll have to do something they haven't been able to do all year: beat the Carolina Cobras.
Locally designed, built surf wave unveiled in Cohoes
Summer is in full effect, especially after last week's heat wave. And one way to cool off is by visiting a pool or water park near you.
Troy brewing company hosting annual beer cruise
Rare Form Brewing Company is hosting its annual “Crispy Cruise" to celebrate craft-brewed lager. The cruise is set to take place along the Hudson River on Saturday, August 20.
Rangers rescue injured hiker on Buck Mountain
Last week, DEC Forest Ranger personnel assisted in a hiker rescue operation on Buck Mountain. The hiker in need had suffered an injury about half a mile south of the summit of the mountain.
Lost hiker rescued near OK Slip Falls
Forest rangers from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a lost hiker report in Hamilton County. On the evening of Thursday, July 28, the DEC reported a rescue near Whortleberry Pond in the town of Indian Lake.
Budweiser Clydesdales visit Saratoga Race Course
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Budweiser Clydesdales are returning at the Saratoga Race Course for first time in more than 15 years! The horses arrived in the Spa City on Monday. “It’s an honor to welcome the Budweiser Clydesdales back to Saratoga Race Course,” said Don Scott, NYRA Vice President of Marketing. “These horses […]
Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
Celebrate food, music, and dance at Albany Latin Fest
The 25th annual Albany Latin Festival is set to be held in Washington Park on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival includes music, arts, raffles, dancing, craft and food Latino vendors, and a Kid Zone.
Demolition begins on damaged Ballston Lake pier
Demolition has begun on the closed Ballston Lake fishing pier and kayak/canoe launch on Outlet Road. The pier has been closed since April due to winter ice damage and decay.
Hochul, joined by Schumer, signs NY Green CHIPS bill
On the heels of the historic CHIPS and Science Bill being signed into law by President Biden, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will join Governor Hochul for the signing of the New York Green CHIPS legislation Thursday morning.
KFC opening new location in Troy
Kentucky Fried Chicken is opening a new location in Troy. The restaurant, located at 668 Hoosick Road, is set to open on Tuesday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m.
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
‘Long Island Medium’ coming to Palace Theatre
The "Long Island Medium," Theresa Caputo, is celebrating her 10th anniversary of being out on tour with her acclaimed show, Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience. She will be making a stop at the Palace Theatre on September 10.
Capital Region economist explains continuous drop in gas prices
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — They say don’t look a gift horse in the mouth, but it’s hard not to wonder how in just two months, gas prices have plummeted from an all time national high at $5.01 on average in June to $3.99 on Thursday, according to AAA. UAlbany Distinguished Economics Professor Kajal Lahiri says […]
Proctors announces new batch of shows, on-sale dates
Proctors Theatre in Schenectady has announced a new batch of shows and the on-sale ticket dates. These include shows about science, conspiracy, comedy, and a few for the kids.
Cohoes road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’
HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Cohoes for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
Lake George BBQ Fest back and tasty this month
This month, the smell of BBQ sauce, smoked ribs and a whole lot more make their return to the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the village of Lake George. You'd better get there fast, and come hungry.
Colonie partners with CLF to award $159k in grants
The Town of Colonie will partner with the Community Loan Fund (CLF) to award $159,500 in federal grants to small businesses impacted by COVID, according to a release.
Enjoy food, music and bouncy houses at Ballston Spa Family Fun Day
The Village of Ballston Spa is bringing back Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. A free concert by The Refrigerators will follow the event at 6 p.m.
Argyle UTV crash claims life of 8-year-old boy
An eight-year-old boy tragically passed away after a UTV crash in Argyle Saturday morning.
