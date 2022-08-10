ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hospitalized after shooting in Thibodaux housing community Monday night

By Raeven Poole
 5 days ago

THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — A man is in stable condition after a shooting at a Thibodaux housing community. The police department says the incident happened Monday night.

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue says that just after 9:30, calls came in reporting shots fired in the Government Circle Housing Community. Upon arrival, officers found a man they say was involved in the incident, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an out-of-area hospital by EMS for treatment and is now listed in stable condition. Detectives along with the housing authority are in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine the possible suspect and motive.

No further details are available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation but the Thibodaux Police Department has asked anyone with information on the incident to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or 822-1111.

