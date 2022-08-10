Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Lucas dominates early, rolls past Cardington-Lincoln
There was no tuning necessary, Lucas opened in perfect harmony while drumming Cardington-Lincoln with a strong start in Ohio high school football action on August 12.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Dayton Chaminade-Julienne doesn't allow Celina a point
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Celina in a 2-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer action on August 13. Dayton Chaminade-Julienne charged in front of Celina 1-0 to begin the second half.
richlandsource.com
Lexington's Stover selected an Ohio State team captain
COLUMBUS – Cade Stover has worked his way from farmland in rural Richland County to knighthood at one of the most storied football programs in the country. The Lexington graduate and 2018 Mr. Football winner was tabbed as an Ohio State football team captain on Saturday. Captains were selected after a vote by the team's players, the school stated.
richlandsource.com
Columbus St. Charles blanks Hilliard Darby
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Columbus St. Charles' 5-0 blanking of Hilliard Darby on August 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Columbus St. Charles drew first blood by forging a 4-0 margin over Hilliard Darby after
richlandsource.com
Madison rallies for win over Clear Fork in boys soccer opener
BELLVILLE — The future of Madison soccer was on display Friday at the Colt Corral. Freshman forward Randy Jamieson scored his first two career goals and fellow freshman Joey Walker added another as the Rams rallied for a 4-2 win over short-handed Clear Fork in the season opener.
richlandsource.com
Rams, Colts battle to 1-1 draw in girls soccer opener
BELLVILLE — Everything veteran Clear Fork coach Brittany Bechtel thought she knew about the 2022 season changed in the blink of an eye Friday night. Junior forward Kendall Windsor suffered a knee injury early in the first half as the Colts and Richland County rival Madison battled to a 1-1 draw in the season opener at the Colt Corral.
richlandsource.com
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Kettering Alter
No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 4-0 shutout of Kettering Alter in Ohio girls soccer on August 12. Dayton Centerville pulled in front of Kettering Alter 4-0 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Hillsdale joins Lucas in new-look Region 25
LUCAS — The Cubs will have some local company in the new-look Region 25 of Division VII. Lucas, which has been the class of Region 25 since winning the regional title in 2019, will be joined by Hillsdale this fall. The Falcons dropped to Division VII after reaching the Division VI playoffs the past six years.
richlandsource.com
Motocross returns to Richland County Fair for 1st time in 5 years
MANSFIELD -- As the lights went up in the grandstand, the loud murmur of anticipation moved through the crowd in waves. Behind the scenes local racers were mentally preparing while their pit crews made last-minute checks.
richlandsource.com
Independents/Others
I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
richlandsource.com
Sibling rivalry pushes junior fair exhibitors to the top
MANSFIELD -- Mandee Lantz may have had the top dairy goat, but her sister Maggie was right on her tail. Mandee and Maggie Lantz of the Country Champions 4H Club showed this year's grand champion and reserve grand champion dairy goats at the Richland County Fair.
richlandsource.com
Records Smashed at Junior Fair Livestock Auction
MANSFIELD – The auction wasn’t even over before buyers at the outbid themselves. Before the final 36 animals (all beef steers) could be sold at Saturday's Richland County Junior Livestock Auction, auctioneers announced buyers had already broken last year’s one-day sales record for the large animal auction.
richlandsource.com
Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912
FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Showman of Showmen at 2022 Richland County Fair
Hayden Harriman of the Clear Fork FFA is this year's Showman of Showmen. Ethan Staley took second place; Jace Craner took third.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance to host Community Day at Liberty Park
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (MIMA) will be holding its 2nd annual Community Day event at Liberty Park on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
richlandsource.com
Jewell (Akers) Hughes
Jewell (Akers) Hughes, 85, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Liberty Nursing Home in Mansfield, Ohio after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born July 3, 1937, in Dony, Kentucky to Charlie and Sylvia (Howell) Akers. She graduated from McDowell High School and Portsmouth Interstate Business College.
richlandsource.com
GOAL Digital Academy promotes LeRoy Smith to assistant principal
MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy has promoted Intervention Specialist LeRoy Smith to Assistant Principal. Smith will be the lead administrator on site for both the Mansfield and Galion GOAL Digital Academy Learning Labs. An integral part of his job includes overseeing all summer extended learning programs for GOAL.
richlandsource.com
Gary Music
Gary Music never planned on becoming a 10th degree black belt when he began a martial arts career 50 years ago. He simply enjoyed the structure, fitness and confidence that came with the program.
richlandsource.com
Saturday's fair results encompass exhibitors, showmen & small equine events
MANSFIELD -- Saturday morning results from the Richland County Junior Fair Board include the Showman of Showmen Contest, Outstanding Exhibitors and Small Equine. Style Revue, Sheep Show, Swine Show and Rabbit Show. They were provided by the fair board on Friday morning.
