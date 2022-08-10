Francis Ferguson ends Westfield Starfires’ first postseason run, leads Vermont Lake Monsters back into FCBL Championship

Read full article on original website
Starfires bound for FCBL finals in 2023? History says ‘yes’
WESTFIELD – If the Westfield Starfires latest campaign is any indication, it would not be outlandish to pencil them into the Futures Collegiate Baseball League finals in 2023. In 2019, Westfield made its FCBL debut. A year later, the Starfires were tasked with not only battling opponents during a...
Westfield baseball player’s legacy honored at bowling tournament tomorrow
WESTFIELD — Matt Osienski knew how to make someone smile. He didn’t have to try hard, it was just his nature, said Thomas Naro, who speaks of his friend warmly. And, of course, with a smile. “Matt knew how you make smile, laugh, and be human,” Naro said....
From the Fairways: Chris Carey is Northampton Country Club’s new champion
Unexpected outcomes are sometimes the most appreciated. In the case of the men’s club championship held on the weekend at Northampton Country Club, in a true case of the “Cinderella story out of nowhere,” Easthampton native Chris Carey hung tough down the stretch to capture the trophy.
Football Notebook: Central close out Excel 7x7 playoff tournament as champions, Minnechaug impress as well
WILBRAHAM -- With the summer beginning to wrap up and the school year drawing nearer, Excel Sports Academy’s 7x7 League held its playoff tournament Tuesday night at Minnechaug High School. Central took home the championship, defeating Minnechaug in the final game of the playoff tournament.
Springfield will keep Forest Park Pool open daily through Aug. 21
SPRINGFIELD - The city will keep Forest Park’s public swimming pool open through Aug. 21 with daily hours from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The announcement was made on Thursday by Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Patrick Sullivan, executive director of Parks, Building and Recreation Management. “I want to...
GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
Road Trip from Portland, Maine to Burlington, Vermont
Step back in time with our quintessential New England experience on this short but super road trip from Portland, ME to Burlington, VT, replete with charming winding country roads, stunning coastal views, covered bridges and glimpses into small town America at its best. The 250-mile road trip from Portland, ME...
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 prizes won Wednesday
Two Massachusetts State Lottery players claimed six-figure prizes Wednesday. The first prize was for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club.” The ticket was worth $100,000 and was purchased at L&M Liquors in Lowell. The second prize was also for $100,000. It was from the game “Millions” and was purchased at Butts & Bets in Randolph.
Amherst Girl Scout inspired by love of nature for Gold Award project helping Kestral Land Trust
Ava B. Mendelsohn, 18, finds peace in nature. “Ever since I was young, I have been fascinated by the animals and plants around us,” she said. “I want to help protect the earth and educate others on how to protect the earth as well.”. So when it...
Three Western Massachusetts High Schools Named Best in the State in 2022
It's hard to believe, but it's that time of year again, back to school. Berkshire County is lucky to be home to some of the best schools in Massachusetts and three of them just received nationwide recognition. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country...
Religion Notes: Aug. 11, 2022
Springfield – Every Sunday Holy Cross Church, 221 Plumtree Road has a family friendly Farmers’ Market for the months of Aug. through Oct. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weather permitting. Come for the fresh produce, homemade baked goods, and hand-crafted items. There is a free ticket for unique raffle items for attending and lawn games for everyone.
Plattsburgh community welcomes home child battling brain cancer
Plattsburgh, NY — A nine-year-old Plattsburgh boy is back home after spending the last seven weeks in a Memphis hospital. Damian Sloan who suffers with brain cancer had quite the welcome home, with over 175 motorcyclists teaming up to bring him home and help out his family. Sloan arrived...
UMass Amherst builds pedestrian safety features, maintains lower speed limit in area where driver killed student
In the spot at the University of Massachusetts Amherst where a driver struck and killed a freshman student in February, not far from where another driver hit a student a month later, work is underway on pedestrian safety features that the school hopes will prevent another roadway casualty. Alongside physical...
Longmeadow author Fred Sokol pens new book, ‘Silverbirch Summer’
With the the small novel “Mendel and Morris,” published in 2011, Longmeadow author Fred Sokol began writing fiction. He would go on to write another novel and two plays, all featuring the two characters modeled after his father’s group of friends. But with his latest book, “Silverbirch...
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions
One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
Vermont Knights of Columbus
The installation of state officers of the Knights of Columbus took place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Cathedral Burlington July 31. The Mass was celebrated by Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne with K of C State Chaplain Father Timothy Naples and Council #279 Chaplain Msgr. Peter Routhier. Receiving their state...
See all houses sold in Hampshire County, July 31 to Aug. 6
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from July 31 to Aug. 6. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,548-square-foot home on Holyoke Street in Easthampton that sold for $397,000.
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
This is Our Home: Cabot
CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
