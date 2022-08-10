Read full article on original website
Memorial livestock auction for Redmond native, avid FFA and 4-H’er, crash victim raises over $80,000
A memorial for Redmond native and avid FFA and 4-H'er Maddie Griffiths, who was 23 when she was killed in a June car crash, raised over $80,000 at this weekend's Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction, funding an endowment to create two scholarships. You can learn more at a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-griffiths-memorial and you can view the memorial livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yi1A342VQE.
Redmond Taco and Margarita festival is NOT set for Aug. 20, fairgrounds says
Despite some social media reports, the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center said it does not have a Redmond Taco and Margarita Festival on its calendar for Aug. 20. The event originally set for last year was canceled after many festivalgoers in other towns complained about it.
Proposed 4-story apartments on Bend’s Westside draw both support, concerns from neighbors
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is reviewing a developer's plans to build a four-story mixed-use apartment and ground-floor commercial project in northwest Bend, and a mix of public comments has been received so far. The project, called Compass Corner, is proposed for the corner of Mt. Washington...
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
Hawkins named interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Tuesday that Lava Ridge Elementary School Assistant Principal Lybe Hawkins (pronounced lib-ee) will serve as the interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year. “Lybe Hawkins is a strong advocate for students and a leader who...
Bend North All Stars competing for trip to Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KTVZ) -- The 11-12 year-old Bend North All Stars won their close, hard-fought game Wednesday 4-3 against Idaho (Lewiston) to advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament Championship -- their shot at a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. The team plays Washington (Bonney...
Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott won’t seek re-election in fall
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott announced Tuesday she will not be seeking re-election in the November general election. Councilor Clark-Endicott has served on the Redmond City Council since January 2019. Prior to becoming a City Councilor, she also served on the Redmond Planning Commission. Clark-Endicott's husband,...
