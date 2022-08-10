ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial livestock auction for Redmond native, avid FFA and 4-H’er, crash victim raises over $80,000

A memorial for Redmond native and avid FFA and 4-H'er Maddie Griffiths, who was 23 when she was killed in a June car crash, raised over $80,000 at this weekend's Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction, funding an endowment to create two scholarships. You can learn more at a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-griffiths-memorial and you can view the memorial livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yi1A342VQE.
Hawkins named interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Tuesday that Lava Ridge Elementary School Assistant Principal Lybe Hawkins (pronounced lib-ee) will serve as the interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year. “Lybe Hawkins is a strong advocate for students and a leader who...
Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott won’t seek re-election in fall

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott announced Tuesday she will not be seeking re-election in the November general election. Councilor Clark-Endicott has served on the Redmond City Council since January 2019. Prior to becoming a City Councilor, she also served on the Redmond Planning Commission. Clark-Endicott's husband,...
