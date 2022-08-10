ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: ‘America’s Got Talent’s Country Up-and-Comer Drake Milligan Absolutely Wows Judges

Drake Milligan, the one-time Elvis impersonator, dazzled Tuesday night as America’s Got Talent kicked off its live rounds. The judges cheered him on, as did the crowd. And why not? There’s nothing sexier than a man, playing the guitar, singing “Let’s Kiss Goodbye All Night.” (Then kiss a little more in the morning). Milligan sang, danced across the stage, and even did a shoulder shimmy to close out his performance in style.
startattle.com

Drake Milligan AGT 2022 Semifinals “Kiss Goodbye All Night”, Season 17

Drake Milligan shows us why he’s the new Elvis of country music with his original song “Kiss Goodbye All Night.” Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Drake Milligan AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Drake Milligan. Age: 23. Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas. Act: Singer. Song:...
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month

Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’ Fans Sound Off on Awkward Michael Strahan Moment in Live Interview

It was a hilariously awkward morning TV moment recently, as Good Morning America (GMA) host Michael Strahan discusses what dating is like for the central character of the upcoming she-hulk film, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. And, in the discussion, actress – and star of the upcoming Disney + streaming film – Tatiana Maslany couldn’t help but toss a little bit of teasing in Strahan’s direction. Much to the delight of many GMA fans, of course!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Cody Johnson Crushes Vince Gill’s ‘When I Call Your Name’ on ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ TV Special

The Grand Ole Opry brought out a slew of heavy-hitters for its upcoming Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s TV special on Circle Network. The TV show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Midland, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and Chris Young covering popular ’90s country hits.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

On This Day: George Strait Releases ‘Easy Come, Easy Go’ in 1993

George Strait released “Easy Come, Easy Go” on Aug. 9, 1993, as the title track—and lead single—to his 14th studio album. George Strait was cranking out studio albums at a frenetic pace in the 1980s and 1990s, basically dropping at least one per year during those two decades. He also sprinkled in a handful of compilation albums, a couple of Christmas albums, and the soundtrack to Pure Country. And why not strike while the iron was hot? George’s albums were routinely topping the chart. And almost all of his singles were bona fide hits.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

