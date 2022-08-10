2022 Preview: Easley Green Wave

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Green Wave are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Easley

2021 Record: 5-5

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of the playoffs

Head Coach: Jordan Durrah (3rd season)

Key losses: A.J. Brown (QB), Myles Martin (RB)

Key players returning: Kalab Sutton (QB), Ethan Swan (TE), Ethan Alexander (RB/WR), Logan Sullivan (RB), Chris Clemons (WR), Sire Crisp (DL), Covarie Hammond (DL), Noah Pierce (LB), Talan Scott (LB), Todd Williams (CB), Landon Santana (S), James Matthews (DB)

Preview: Quarterback A.J. Brown was a big reason the Green Wave improved last season, but he has moved on and Kalab Sutton steps in as the new man under center. He’s joined on offense by four returning offensive linemen, running backs Ethan Alexander and Logan Sullivan, tight end Ethan Swan, and receiver Chris Clemons. Seven starters come back on defense including outside linebacker Noah Pierce and defensive ends Sire Crisp and Covarie Hammond to go along with an experienced secondary.

