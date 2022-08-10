Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. Lesinski
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
$2.12 million announced for a new Riverwalk Parkway Trail in Tonawanda
A new mixed federal and town investment for construction of a new multi-use trail is coming to Tonawanda to connect trails along River Road alongside the Niagara River to trails on Two Mile Creek Road.
Facade of building in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood collapses
The facade of a building in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood collapsed Wednesday. No injuries were reported.
Southtowns Concentration: Fair, concerts, Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — From Orchard Park to the neighboring community of Hamburg there is plenty going on the next few days from the Erie County Fair to rock concerts and the Bills' first preseason game. On day one, the fair opened, and the first concert at the Bills...
This Awful Buffalo, New York Road Will Finally Be Improved
It looks like East Buffalo will finally be once again connected to downtown, without the headaches of potholes and a more walk and bike-friendly roadway. U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $25 million dollars have been secured for downtown Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo
With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
Potential extension of bike path coming for Lancaster, Cheektowaga
New York State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace was joined by State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and others on Tuesday in Lancaster to announce funding for a potential extension of the Lancaster and Cheektowaga bike paths. Read more here:
BPD has taken 100+ dirt bikes, ATVs off the streets so far this year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Commissioner told 2 On Your Side that police have gotten more than 100 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs off the streets so far this year. "I think it's been going a lot better. We don't see these roving packs like we did last week. They're tough to compete with. They're tough to get ahead of," said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.
New Lewiston business energizes community
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new business in Lewiston, is helping people feel refreshed and hydrated. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak tried out Balanced Infusions on Wakeup!. For more information, head here. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See...
Buffalo man recovering after Quincy Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man appears to be the victim of a targeted Quincy Street shooting. He was shot in the hand in the first block of Quincy Street Tuesday just before 4:20 p.m., according to Buffalo Police. An initial investigation revealed the shooting appeared to be targeted.
Erie County Is Offering 3 Free Rabies Vaccine Clinics For Cats And Dogs
Erie County is offering three free rabies clinics to pet owners to help them protect their fur babies. The rabies vaccine clinics are for cats, dogs and ferrets at Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, and Buffalo sites. The first two clinics will be drive-thrus, which the Erie County Department of Health has used for the past two years. The third location, in the Broadway Market, will be a walk-thru only.
Man found dead in crashed vehicle in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police found a man dead inside a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to an emergency call around 2 a.m. near East Utica Street and the 33. When officers arrived on the scene they found the man dead inside a vehicle, a BPD...
How some Western New York school districts are preparing for a bus driver shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — School districts across Western New York are preparing for a bus driver shortage just one month before the school year starts. "Bus drivers and support staff, that is definitely a dire need. We're looking for bus drivers. We're looking for bus aides," Grand Island Assistant Superintendent Michael Lauria said.
Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night. The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them […]
$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
Woman reported missing in West Seneca found safe in Niagara Falls
A 59-year-old schizophrenic woman has been found safe in Niagara Falls, police report Wednesday morning.
14 Things We Miss From The 90’s In Western New York
If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
Food collection drive at fair exceeds expectations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are well known for their generosity. But, they may have outdone even themselves when it came to the unprecedented response by those attending the opening day of the Erie County Fair on Wednesday, to a food drive held by FeedMore WNY. "The first...
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
Sunflowers of Sanborn: Sunflower fields still a week or 2 away from peak bloom
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sunflower fields at the Sunflowers of Sanborn might still be a week or two away from peak bloom, but there is still plenty to experience at the Niagara County attraction pretty much every day of the week. Thursday is First Responders and Law Enforcement Day,...
Where you can drive during this week’s Highmark Stadium concerts
Here's what you need to know about the roads before and after the concerts.
