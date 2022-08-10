ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

This Awful Buffalo, New York Road Will Finally Be Improved

It looks like East Buffalo will finally be once again connected to downtown, without the headaches of potholes and a more walk and bike-friendly roadway. U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $25 million dollars have been secured for downtown Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo

With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

BPD has taken 100+ dirt bikes, ATVs off the streets so far this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Commissioner told 2 On Your Side that police have gotten more than 100 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs off the streets so far this year. "I think it's been going a lot better. We don't see these roving packs like we did last week. They're tough to compete with. They're tough to get ahead of," said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

New Lewiston business energizes community

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new business in Lewiston, is helping people feel refreshed and hydrated. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak tried out Balanced Infusions on Wakeup!. For more information, head here. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See...
LEWISTON, NY
WIVB

Buffalo man recovering after Quincy Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man appears to be the victim of a targeted Quincy Street shooting. He was shot in the hand in the first block of Quincy Street Tuesday just before 4:20 p.m., according to Buffalo Police. An initial investigation revealed the shooting appeared to be targeted.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County Is Offering 3 Free Rabies Vaccine Clinics For Cats And Dogs

Erie County is offering three free rabies clinics to pet owners to help them protect their fur babies. The rabies vaccine clinics are for cats, dogs and ferrets at Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, and Buffalo sites. The first two clinics will be drive-thrus, which the Erie County Department of Health has used for the past two years. The third location, in the Broadway Market, will be a walk-thru only.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WIVB

Man found dead in crashed vehicle in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police found a man dead inside a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to an emergency call around 2 a.m. near East Utica Street and the 33. When officers arrived on the scene they found the man dead inside a vehicle, a BPD...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night. The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

14 Things We Miss From The 90's In Western New York

If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

