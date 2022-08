You may have spotted them in the skies over Portland in recent days, but the U.S. Marine Corps says the Osprey aircraft have headed back to home base. The Marine Corps says the V-22 Osprey flights in the area were part of routine training. They arrived at the Portland Jetport last week, according to the Portland Press Herald, and were flying back to their home base in New River, North Carolina this week.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO