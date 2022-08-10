Read full article on original website
Related
lakesarearadio.net
Schwamb wins Pine To Palm medalist honors ahead of Thursday’s match play
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Farmington high school senior Kyler Schwamb won medalist honors at the 90th annual Pine to Palm Golf Tournament on Wednesday, shooting a 67/66/133 -9 under over the two days of qualifying, one stroke ahead of last year’s runner-up Ben Welle. Welle shot 67/67/134 and will be the three seed in the tournament.
lakesarearadio.net
5th Annual Detroit Lakes Fire Department Street Dance, Friday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Fireman’s Street Dance will be held, Friday outside Hub 41. Gates open at 7 p.m. with live music from Tripwire beginning at 8 p.m. In its 5th year, the dance serves as a fundraiser for the Detroit Lakes Volunteer Fire Department.
lakesarearadio.net
Win VIP Tickets to Double S Arena Rodeo
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) - The Historic Holmes Theatre has a new Executive Director. Rustin Lippenc... DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) - The Becker County Sheriff's Department and Detroit Lakes Polic... 1h ago.
Country Singer Pens Song About Losing His Grandparents from Wadena, Minnesota
Whoever says TikTok is a waste of time, isn't using the app right. This past Monday (August 8th) I was scrolling my "For You" page when a video of a man hearing his own song on the radio popped up. As I watched his heartfelt reaction to hearing his song get played, I realized the song was about Wadena, Minnesota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
earnthenecklace.com
Nick Couzin Leaving KVRR: Where Is the Sports Director Going?
Nick Couzin has been the one-stop source of all the news on North Dakota sports for four years. But the sportscaster is now moving on to the next big step in sports broadcasting. Nick Couzin announced he is leaving KVRR in Fargo. Viewers of the Fox affiliate naturally want to know where the sports director is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Fargo. Fortunately for his followers, Nick Couzin answered all their questions on his official social media.
Little League Baseball - Pure & Innocent - Fargo Still Alive
Fargo Team Just Two Wins Away From The Little League World Series
fargomonthly.com
Faith, Family and a Foundation in Education
This past May, Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo named Bob Otterson as its 12th president following his four months as Oak Grove’s interim president. The school’s Board of Regents Chair, Sherri Thomsen, was quoted in a press release from the institution stating:. “Mr. Otterson has shown the...
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
RELATED PEOPLE
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 61 WE Fest incidents reported to emergency dispatchers since Thursday
12:28 a.m., at WE Fest, a 19-year-old man from Kindred, N.D. was cited for minor consumption. 2:04 a.m., at WE Fest, a caller reported a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was making threats to use a weapon. The individual was held until sober. 2:41 a.m., at WE Fest, fight reported in the...
CBS Sports
College football top 25: Defending champions North Dakota State lead preseason FCS Power Rankings
You know the college football season is quickly approaching when preseason polls start rolling out, and the Division I Football Championship Subdivision is no different. With kickoff less than a month away, it's time to turn our attention to the teams that project to make the biggest impact on the field.
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes City Council prepares for full-time fire chief; Highland Drive project gains final approval
DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council discussed the potential for a new full-time fire chief position during their most recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. The city's current fire chief, Ryan Swanson, said he will be stepping down as chief at the end of the year and, in a previous interview, suggested that it was time for the full-time position to be created, which would lead to improved public safety in Detroit Lakes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
lakesarearadio.net
Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
lakesarearadio.net
Summer Hammond Named United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties Executive Director
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – The United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties have hired Summer Hammond as their new Executive Director. Hammond most recently served as the Perham & Wadena Area Coordinator for the United Way and will assume the Executive Director role on September 1. She takes the place of Jacklin Steege, who has resigned the position.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
valleynewslive.com
Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
Did You Lose This Pendant at WeFest?
A pendant was found in the VIP camping area at WeFest and now the search is on to find its owner. Katie Jasch from Detroit Lakes shared a post on August 4th on Facebook looking for the rightful owner of a pendant that she belives might contain the ashes of someone's loved one:
lakesarearadio.net
Rustin Lippencott Hired as Historic Holmes Theatre’s New Executive Director
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Historic Holmes Theatre has a new Executive Director. Rustin Lippencott will become the Theatre’s third Executive Director after Amy Stearns announced in April she was stepping down from the position she’s held for nearly 20 years. Lippencott, originally from Iowa, most recently...
Comments / 0