‘Not fair’: Optimist Hall to charge up to $18 for parking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Optimist Hall, a popular Charlotte venue and food hall, will soon ask you to fork over more money to park and hang out.

Optimist Hall says it’s trying to provide convenient and efficient parking for its visitors, but some people tell Queen City News they won’t be coming to the venue or staying as long.

“I don’t necessarily like it. I come here decently; I spend money on all of the shops and everything,” said Lynn Flanigan.

Flanigan and anyone else who comes to Optimist Hall and stays more than an hour and a half will have to pay for parking starting Monday.

“It’s not fair. I don’t think to upcharge after an hour and a half too, I don’t know,” said Ava Jessup, who lives in South Carolina.

The first hour and a half are free. You’ll have to pay five bucks for one-and-a-half to three hours.

From 3 to 24 hours, you’ll get charged 18 dollars to park.

“I think that’s way too much; we might have to start taking the train, I guess; I’d rather just park somewhere else and walk than pay 18 dollars,” said Jessup.

People say they don’t want to feel rushed.

“We probably were here for two hours because we like to sit, and we were playing cards,” said Jessup.

Optimist Hall has already started putting up signs to make people aware, but the venue turned off comments on its Instagram post about requiring people to pay for parking.

But users took to a different post to comment.

One person said, “Y’all are wild to start charging for parking,” also saying they’ll be “cutting back” on visits.

“I wouldn’t stop coming, but I feel like it would make me less likely to come, maybe choose other options in the area,” said Flanigan.

