wakoradio.com
ST FRANCISVILLE BRIDGE CLOSURE
St Francisville Mayor Danny Lynn has informed WAKO News that the St Francisville toll bridge will be closed for repair and maintenence work next week. The bridge will be shut down to vehicular traffic Tuesday August 16th from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. CDT. Those who travel should be aware and make use of alternate routes.
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
WANE-TV
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
What La Niña means for Indiana’s fall
INDIANAPOLIS – We have been stuck in a La Niña pattern for a while now, and, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast, La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact our fall weather here in Indiana? What is La Niña? La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface […]
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks
Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
WTHI
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You
As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
stjohnsource.com
Seven Indicted in Alleged Drug-Murder Ring
A St. Croix man pleaded not guilty to federal drug and gun running charges Friday. He was one of seven St. Croix residents prosecutors indicted in an alleged drug trafficking, gun running, and murder conspiracy that began in 2013. Jahkiebo Joseph pleaded not guilty in the case prosecutors first filed...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Indiana cocaine kingpin sentenced to 15 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They would truck kilos of cocaine from Mexico straight into the greater Fort Wayne area for distribution, and at one point police called them the largest drug ring in the northern part of the state. Thursday, the ring’s leader received 15 years in prison....
Indiana refund payments expected to hit accounts beginning in ‘late August’
INDIANAPOLIS – While checks could arrive next week for Hoosiers awaiting their Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments, we have a clearer idea of when direct deposit payments will hit bank accounts. The Indiana Department of Revenue will start issuing the second Automatic Taxpayer Refund in “late August.” The payments will include $200 for individual taxpayers and […]
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana taxpayer refund paper checks are finally going out, with added inflation relief
Hoosiers still waiting on paper checks for their $125 automatic taxpayer refund should start to receive them next week. The state will also begin sending out the new, $200 inflation relief payments soon. Last year, the state collected way more revenue than it expected. And because of that, it triggered...
Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]
If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
