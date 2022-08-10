Read full article on original website
The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 99: Tornado Cash sanctioned, Hodlnaut halts withdrawals, NFTs on Instagram
The U.S. Treasury sanctions digital currency mixer Tornado Cash over allegedly laundering more than US$7 billion since 2019. On August 8, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that cybercriminals regularly used Tornado Cash to launder money. According to OFAC, the total amount laundered through the mixer includes US$455 million, which was allegedly taken by North Korea-backed hackers Lazarus Group. This was followed by US$96 million worth of funds from June’s heist of Harmony Bridge and at least nearly US$8 million from last week’s Nomad attack.
PwC Middle East proposes 3-stage facilitative model for digital asset regulation in the UAE
The Middle East division of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has launched a new report titled “The UAE Virtual Assets Market.” In it, the big four accounting provided insights on how the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become one of the fastest growing digital assets markets. The report also identifies a...
SEC and CFTC vote to require hedge funds to report exposure on digital assets
Hedge funds in the United States might soon be required to report their exposure to digital assets after two of the country’s top financial regulators voted in favor of amending financial disclosure requirements. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) voted to amend...
South Africa’s digital assets taxation regime poses challenges to investors, legal expert says
South Africa is preparing a new tax and financial regulation for digital assets. Joon Chong, a partner at South Africa-based law firm Webber Wentzel, has shared that these new laws could pose monumental tax reporting challenges to digital asset investors. In an opinion piece, she wrote for leading South African...
Crypto lending platform Hodlnaut, German exchange Nuri latest to fail
The ‘crypto’ collapse continues unabated, with customers of both Singapore-based lending platform Hodlnaut and German digital asset exchange Nuri fearing for the safety of their funds. On Monday, Hodlnaut users learned that the site “will be halting withdrawals, token swaps and deposits with immediate effect.” The unsigned message...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
SBI Group to offer OTC derivatives trading in US after CFTC approval
Japanese financial giant SBI Group has announced plans to expand its trading partners and services in the U.S. digital assets market. The megabank is eyeing an entry into digital assets derivatives trading in the U.S. The bank stated this in a notice revealing that Clear Markets North America Inc., the...
Thai Q2 GDP notches fastest growth in a year on eased pandemic curbs
BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, but multi-year high inflation and China's slowdown remain a drag on the nascent recovery.
The government is finally cracking down on ‘crypto’: Joshua Henslee summarizes the market
As regulators worldwide crackdown on digital currency exchanges, lending platforms, and other companies, Bitcoin thought leader Joshua Henslee released this video to share his thoughts on the market. It’s not a pretty picture. The mass theft on Solana. Henslee opens the video by summarizing the current mess on Solana....
UK Court of Appeal to hear Tulip Trading’s case on legal duties owed by blockchain developers
The English Court of Appeal will hear Tulip Trading’s case on the legal duties owed by blockchain developers, granting permission to appeal the High Court’s decision to strike the case out for lack of jurisdiction. The Court of Appeal in granting permission said that the issue as to...
Canadian watchdogs join US SEC in Celsius probe: report
Canadian regulators are investigating the circumstances leading to the collapse of digital currency lending firm Celsius Network, joining existing probes by the U.S. watchdogs. This is according to the report of the Toronto-based paper Financial Post, one of the Canadian watchdogs with an interest in the probe is Autorité des...
Wind, hydrogen, no demolitions: how next PM can put UK on net zero path
Boris Johnson’s plans are behind schedule and the CBI says Britain is falling behind Europe and the US
CoinFLEX files for restructuring after Roger Ver allegedly fails to pay margin call
Digital currency exchange CoinFLEX hit the headlines in June after it paused withdrawals amidst a wave of liquidations and bankruptcies that shook the industry to its core. The exchange claimed that BCH leader Roger Ver had failed to make a margin call on a $47 million loan, meaning it was unable to honor withdrawals.
Philippines in talks to buy U.S. helicopters after dropping Russia deal
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines is looking to buy heavy-lift Chinook helicopters from the United States, after scrapping a deal with Russia worth 12.7 billion pesos ($227.35 million) in order to avoid sanctions, Manila’s ambassador to Washington said on Monday.
Marketmind: Fasten your seat belts
A look at the day ahead in markets from Anshuman Daga. Just as investors were starting to get more confident about a soft landing for the world's largest economy, with strong jobs growth and cooling inflation, China is playing spoilsport.
UN member states meet in New York to hammer out high seas treaty
World leaders urged to agree treaty to protect marine life after groups say planet’s last wilderness treated ‘recklessly’
California watchdog issues cease and desist order against Celsius Network
A California financial regulator has become the latest to take action against Celsius Network, the digital lender whose collapse has exposed the gaping holes in entities that promised their users deliverance from ‘exploitative banks.’. California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) recently announced a cease and desist order...
Haste Arcade’s Joe DePinto talks Web 3.0 and microtransactions on the Friendly Bear podcast
Haste Arcade has been one of the most successful applications on Bitcoin SV so far. This week, Haste co-founder Jo DePinto talked to David Capablanca on the Friendly Bear podcast about Web 3.0, micropayments, and Bitcoin SV. Introducing Joe DePinto. DePinto gives a little about his background. He was born...
Oil prices fall nearly $1/bbl as China data disappoints
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output.
Nvidia unveils new tools for metaverse push
Software and hardware maker Nvidia has continued to make an entry into the metaverse technology space. The U.S.-based multinational company has unveiled updates for Omniverse, its real-time graphics collaboration platform, that will facilitate the creation of more realistic metaverse platforms and avatars. According to a blog post, the new tools...
