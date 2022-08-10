ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

coingeek.com

The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 99: Tornado Cash sanctioned, Hodlnaut halts withdrawals, NFTs on Instagram

The U.S. Treasury sanctions digital currency mixer Tornado Cash over allegedly laundering more than US$7 billion since 2019. On August 8, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that cybercriminals regularly used Tornado Cash to launder money. According to OFAC, the total amount laundered through the mixer includes US$455 million, which was allegedly taken by North Korea-backed hackers Lazarus Group. This was followed by US$96 million worth of funds from June’s heist of Harmony Bridge and at least nearly US$8 million from last week’s Nomad attack.
coingeek.com

SEC and CFTC vote to require hedge funds to report exposure on digital assets

Hedge funds in the United States might soon be required to report their exposure to digital assets after two of the country’s top financial regulators voted in favor of amending financial disclosure requirements. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) voted to amend...
coingeek.com

Crypto lending platform Hodlnaut, German exchange Nuri latest to fail

The ‘crypto’ collapse continues unabated, with customers of both Singapore-based lending platform Hodlnaut and German digital asset exchange Nuri fearing for the safety of their funds. On Monday, Hodlnaut users learned that the site “will be halting withdrawals, token swaps and deposits with immediate effect.” The unsigned message...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
coingeek.com

SBI Group to offer OTC derivatives trading in US after CFTC approval

Japanese financial giant SBI Group has announced plans to expand its trading partners and services in the U.S. digital assets market. The megabank is eyeing an entry into digital assets derivatives trading in the U.S. The bank stated this in a notice revealing that Clear Markets North America Inc., the...
Reuters

Thai Q2 GDP notches fastest growth in a year on eased pandemic curbs

BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, but multi-year high inflation and China's slowdown remain a drag on the nascent recovery.
coingeek.com

Canadian watchdogs join US SEC in Celsius probe: report

Canadian regulators are investigating the circumstances leading to the collapse of digital currency lending firm Celsius Network, joining existing probes by the U.S. watchdogs. This is according to the report of the Toronto-based paper Financial Post, one of the Canadian watchdogs with an interest in the probe is Autorité des...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Reuters

Philippines in talks to buy U.S. helicopters after dropping Russia deal

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines is looking to buy heavy-lift Chinook helicopters from the United States, after scrapping a deal with Russia worth 12.7 billion pesos ($227.35 million) in order to avoid sanctions, Manila’s ambassador to Washington said on Monday.
Reuters

Marketmind: Fasten your seat belts

A look at the day ahead in markets from Anshuman Daga. Just as investors were starting to get more confident about a soft landing for the world's largest economy, with strong jobs growth and cooling inflation, China is playing spoilsport.
coingeek.com

California watchdog issues cease and desist order against Celsius Network

A California financial regulator has become the latest to take action against Celsius Network, the digital lender whose collapse has exposed the gaping holes in entities that promised their users deliverance from ‘exploitative banks.’. California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) recently announced a cease and desist order...
Reuters

Oil prices fall nearly $1/bbl as China data disappoints

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output.
coingeek.com

Nvidia unveils new tools for metaverse push

Software and hardware maker Nvidia has continued to make an entry into the metaverse technology space. The U.S.-based multinational company has unveiled updates for Omniverse, its real-time graphics collaboration platform, that will facilitate the creation of more realistic metaverse platforms and avatars. According to a blog post, the new tools...
